PCD–PATTERSON

2908 Pendelton Drive, Cedar Falls

A walk-in, fully conditioned, custom wine cellar storing 1,800 bottles of wine. The cellar incorporates angled and individual bottle displays, single and double deep drawers, and three deep bottle pin displays. It houses several bottle sizes, such as magnum, Bordeaux- and Champagne-style bottles.

DREAM HOMES

4312 Jakob Circle, Cedar Falls

Step into a world where Dream Homes merges tradition with modern elegance. Immerse yourself in this inviting open concept home and be captivated by the beautiful details, including a custom kitchen and a master bathroom designed for serenity. Join us!

203 Willow Oak, Hudson

Experience multi-generational living at its finest! Featuring a private mother-in-law suite. This home offers both beauty and practicality. Dream Homes designed and built this with their client’s lifestyle and taste in mind. Some features you will see in this home are double kitchen islands, walk in pantry, a doggy wash, a wine wall and more! Come check it out at this year’s Parade of Homes!

7911 W. First St., Cedar Falls

Check out this beautiful remodeling project Dream Homes designed and executed. You will have an opportunity to tour the entryway, living room, guest bath and master bedroom with ensuite. Elegant and timeless are words that come to mind for this one.

STEEGE CONSTRUCTION

129 Deerfield Circle, Waverly

Discover your dream home in Whitetail Bluff! This 5-bedroom gem showcases upgrades including Smart Siding, quartz countertops, and Bertch cabinets. With a walk-out basement and luxurious finishes throughout, this home is the pinnacle of comfort. Move in ready and FOR SALE!

1629 Falcon Ridge, Waterloo

Step into your dream home featuring hickory beams, custom built-ins, and a mix of materials for a one-of-a-kind custom railing. The cozy ambiance welcomes you, while the green glazed island stands out in the kitchen. With smart siding, quartz tops, and a luxurious tile shower, this home epitomizes comfort and sophistication.

PANTHER BUILDERS

107 Coral Drive, Waterloo

Conveniently located and situated on the former site of Edison Elementary School, this new construction home offers 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and endless potential with an unfinished lower level. Beautiful finishes like quartz countertops and Aristokraft cabinets complete the brand new Garrison floor plan. Home includes a 10-year limited warranty and qualifies for tax abatement in the City of Waterloo! Price subject to change.

109 Coral Drive, Waterloo

Say hello to Lincoln! Greeting you with a board and batten exterior, and crisp high quality finishes like quartz countertops and Aristokraft cabinets on the interior. 3 comfortable bedrooms and 2 bathrooms round out the open main level. A beautiful new community, with a brand new city park, is waiting for you to call it home! This property qualifies for tax abatement in the City of Waterloo.

113 Coral Drive, Waterloo

Conveniently located near highway access and University Ave, this development offers an opportunity to make new memories in a historical location, the site of the former Edison Elementary School. This new construction Easton floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and room to grow with an unfinished lower level that can easily be finished to include another bonus room, bedroom and bathroom. Beautiful finishes like shake and stone exterior accents, quartz countertops and Aristokraft cabinets complete this beautiful home. Estimated completion is August 2023, and home includes a 10-year limited home warranty, and qualifies for tax abatement in the City of Waterloo. Price subject to change.

119 Coral Drive, Waterloo

A brand new build under $300K in Waterloo? Welcome home to this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom Oakley floor plan in the Edison Development! Conveniently located with room to build equity, thanks to an unfinished lower level that can easily add a third bedroom and bathroom! Beautiful finishes like quartz countertop, Aristokraft cabinets, vaulted ceilings and board and batten siding complete this home. Estimated completion is August 2023, and home includes a 10-year limited home warranty. Home qualifies for tax abatement. Price subject to change.

2302 Vera Way, Cedar Falls

Welcome to Panther Builders Signature Series Madison 2.0 floor plan! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in the Prairie West neighborhood is sure to meet your needs. The Madison 2.0 floor plan boasts quality, beautiful finishes all throughout, including Mannington laminate flooring, Bertch cabinets, Lindsey windows, 3cm Quartz countertops, and so much more. Room enough for the entire family, with a spacious finished basement.

IOWA HEARTLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

404 Allen St., Waterloo

This large 2-story home, built in 1891, is being restored into a 3-bedroom / 2 bathroom single family home. This beautifully updated home will be a cornerstone of the work Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity is undertaking on the corner of Third and Allen streets.

SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITIES

THE TERRACES AT WEST GLEN/NEWALDAYA LIFESCAPES

3906 Keagles Crossing, Cedar Falls

Start your tour at 3906 Keagles Crossing and wind your way through The Terraces at West Glen, a 55+ neighborhood like no other! A 43.5-acre residential development featuring a mix of single-family homes, twin homes and multi rise luxury condominiums in the rolling meadow of Dry Run Creek. The Mid Century Modern architecture maximizes your view of the sweeping landscape. The distinct and contemporary design creates a sophisticated blend of natural elements and light. Customize your home with alternate interior floor plan arrangements to fit your lifestyle including finished lower levels with walk outs.

CEDAR STONE

4715 Algonquin Drive, Cedar Falls

Nestled in the Greenhill Village Estates neighborhood is CedarStone Senior Living, a community with a brand-new point of view. Maintenance-free living, gracious services and open spaces form the foundation upon which you are free to craft a lifestyle that reflects who you are and how you love to live. Offering carefree living, assisted living and memory care, CedarStone immerses residents in breathtaking beauty, uncompromising quality and complete comfort. It’s a change we think you’ll find refreshingly unexpected.