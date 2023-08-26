Warm neutral hues in upholstery and a shift from gray to brown as the dominant tone in wood finishes are key trends for home furnishings. We’re all seeking comfort and a warm, fuzzy spirit in our surroundings.

Even within the vast assortment of home accents, including everything from lighting and wall décor to rugs and florals, natural materials, organic shapes and nature’s themes abound. Americans shopping for furniture are sure to find colors, textures and styles that evoke nature in all her forms, from forest to prairie, desert to ocean.