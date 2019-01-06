Try 1 month for 99¢

The late English poet Jean Engelow wrote, “The moon looks upon many night flowers; the night flowers see but one moon.”

This spring, why not plant a lunar landscape for enjoying by the light of the silvery moon? No artificial lighting, please, for the best impact.

Choose white or light-colored flowers and foliage plants for a moon garden. Add fragrance and a few night bloomers like the classic moonflower. Massing flowers will make them much more noticeable by moonlight.

These new annuals and perennials will shine in USDA Zone 5a moon gardens:

“Rock ‘n Grow Bundle of Joy” sedum, perennial: Light green foliage is covered in white flowers from late summer to fall on this low-growing, rounded mound. Give it sun and poor-to-average, well-drained soil at the front of the border.

“Angelface Cascade White,” angelonia, annual: A fragrant continuous bloomer from spring to frost, this angelonia has a mounding, cascading habit and grape soda-scented blooms. It is heat- and drought-tolerant and deer-resistant. Mass in full sun and average soil, or use as a ground cover or edger.

“Diamond Mountain” euphorbia, annual: Vigorous, large plants with airy white flowers until frost, this euphorbia is low-maintenance, drought-tolerate and thrives in part sun to sunny locations. Mass plant for impact.

“Vanilla Cupcake” echinacea, perennial: A compact white coneflower for beds and borders that needs full sun and is drought-tolerant once established. It can reach 19 to 22 inches tall.

“Hippo White” polka dot plant, annual: Grown as a foliage plant, “Hippo White” is noticeable with its dark green foliage splashed and splotched in white. It thrives in sun or shade and looks best in mass for a night garden.

“Supertunia White Charm” annual: Drenched in white blooms from spring to fall, plant it as an edger, groundcover or massed for a showy display. It needs part sun to sun and has a trailing habit.

“Superbena Whiteout” verbena: Vigorous trailing plant that blooms continuously with large flowers and umbels and best used at the front of the bed. “Whiteout” may naturally change – a single flower or an entire branch – to a striped pattern or solid violet. It’s rare, but it does happen.

“White Out” rose, perennial: From the breeders of the “Knock Out” rose, this compact, sun-loving bloomer produces single white flowers on dark green, nearly black foliage and is disease-resistant.

