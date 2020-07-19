Weed, feed, and water -- Oh, my! -- those chores can stack up

Watering in the morning is a good idea because foliage will dry out during the day. High humidity and wet foliage is a combination that encourages diseases like powdery mildew. Most containers require daily watering, and if it’s really hot and pots are in the sun, twice a day watering may be needed. Don’t be alarmed it foliage and flowers look a little limp or stressed by the sun; it’s a self-defense mechanism plants use to conserve moisture. If plants don’t recover as the sun goes down, it’s a sign they do need a good soaking. If potting soil gets crusty, you can rehydrate the pot by setting it in

water for a few hours.

Tidy up the garden by staking leggy and tall perennials that have flopped over in the garden, such as Oriental lilies and dahlias. Be careful not to damage tubers, bulbs and roots when hammering stakes into the ground. Use garden twine or other soft material to attach plants to the stakes.

Keep up with harvesting veggies as they ripen to encourage plants to keep producing throughout the season. Share the wealth with family and friends.

It’s OK to plant trees and shrubs; water well to establish roots. Daydream about what perennials you want to dig, divide and transplant. Mark those bare spots in your garden where you want to plant spring-flowering bulbs this fall.