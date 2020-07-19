Weed, feed, and water -- Oh, my! -- those chores can stack up

Heat + moisture = weeds.
It’s mid-July, when lambs quarter, pigweed, dandelions, crab grass, purslane, plantain, carpet weed, inch-a-long vine, thistle, ground ivy, rye grass and other common weeds, as a friend told me, “really go to town” in vegetable patches and flower gardens. A yard or garden can quickly become a jungle because weeds seem to spread and grow exponentially as heat and humidity soar.
When it’s miserable outdoors, it’s easy to let chores stack up and multiply. But ignoring tasks like weeding, feeding and watering, can result in more work later.
I prefer old-fashioned weed pulling by hand – or using a trowel to dig out weeds with deep tap roots – over herbicides to protect my pets from harm. Morning or early evening are the best times to weed, especially after a rain or watering makes it easier to yank them out. Don’t forget to douse yourself in insect repellent to ward off mosquitoes. Mulching also is a good way to discourage weeds; just don’t smother plant crowns.
Deadheading spent flower blossoms and unwanted seed heads, even “self-cleaning” annuals, keeps your containers and hanging baskets looking fresh. By preventing a flower from going to seed, you can encourage reblooming and branching for a fuller plant. Cut back any leggy annuals and perennials, then water and fertilize. It’s important to replenish nutrients and keep plants healthy, so continue to fertilize containers every few weeks.
Watering in the morning is a good idea because foliage will dry out during the day. High humidity and wet foliage is a combination that encourages diseases like powdery mildew. Most containers require daily watering, and if it’s really hot and pots are in the sun, twice a day watering may be needed. Don’t be alarmed it foliage and flowers look a little limp or stressed by the sun; it’s a self-defense mechanism plants use to conserve moisture. If plants don’t recover as the sun goes down, it’s a sign they do need a good soaking. If potting soil gets crusty, you can rehydrate the pot by setting it in
water for a few hours.
Tidy up the garden by staking leggy and tall perennials that have flopped over in the garden, such as Oriental lilies and dahlias. Be careful not to damage tubers, bulbs and roots when hammering stakes into the ground. Use garden twine or other soft material to attach plants to the stakes.
Keep up with harvesting veggies as they ripen to encourage plants to keep producing throughout the season. Share the wealth with family and friends.
It’s OK to plant trees and shrubs; water well to establish roots. Daydream about what perennials you want to dig, divide and transplant. Mark those bare spots in your garden where you want to plant spring-flowering bulbs this fall.
Raise the blade on your lawn mower. Remove no more than one-third of the grass height at a time. This prevents stress, conserves moisture and allows grass to shade out its weedy competition.
Remove any broken or damaged branches and limbs from trees and shrubs.
