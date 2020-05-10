'Wave' rave celebrates popular spreading petunia

Twenty-five years ago, the “Wave Purple Classic” made its debut, bowling over gardeners with its amazing spread – up to 4 feet and sprouting blooms all along its stems — and its vigorous garden performance and versatility in garden beds, containers and hanging baskets.

In 1995, the “Wave” grown from seed also was won All America Selections honors. You might think it was developed specifically by hybridizers, but a breeder for Japanese beer company Kirin Ichiban saw a colorful wild petunia spreading in the field. The petunia was fine-tuned and submitted to AAS trials. PanAmerican Seed then partnered with Kirin to produce and distribute the “Wave Purple Classic” across North America, the story goes.

By 1999, the “Wave” brand had rooted itself into the top spot as the No. 1 best-selling petunia. It also succeeded in transforming this charming bedding plant into a fashionable statement-maker, pushing petunias into the top 10 list of bedding plants. These petunias are wonderful for spilling over pots and planters, cascading out of hanging baskets, spreading to fill blanks in borders and beds, adding lush color to landscapes and even creating flowering hedges on fences.“Wave” petunias need full sun and well-drained, moist soil. Work all-purpose fertilizer into the potting soil at planting and add water-soluble fertilizer when watering every two weeks or so. Don’t let plants get soggy. They are self-cleaning, so no deadheading is needed.