WATCH NOW: Finally, why tulip displays dwindle after a few springs

Any gardener who has spent hours – or days digging holes or struggling with a bulb planter or auger knows the frustration that comes a few years later when you wonder – “Where did all my tulips go?”

Critters are easy to blame, especially gimlet-eyed, furtive squirrels, for the theft of bulbs. They may steal or relocate a few tulip bulbs, but the dwindling return of blooms has nothing to do with animals or anything you’ve done wrong.

It’s simply the nature of tulips, according to Colorblends, a third generation American bulb wholesaler with roots in Holland. Finally, we have the straight skinny on why tulips don’t flower well the second and subsequent years until they all but disappear.

Repeat performances, apparently, aren’t at all a sure thing. Which explains why I’ll be spending a few days planting new tulips this fall, including “Aveyron,” an antique pink double late-blooming variety that shades to near white at the edges. I’m also trying the lily-flowering “Yume no Muraski,” a purple blossom that opens wide on sunny days to show a white base. It’s a mid- to late-season bloomer. A collection called “Smooch” contains tulips in shades from deep fuschia to pink — the color of lipsticks, hence the name. The flowers are early- to mid-season 16-inch-tall bloomers.