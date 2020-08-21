WATCH NOW: Finally, why tulip displays dwindle after a few springs

Any gardener who has spent hours – or days digging holes or struggling with a bulb planter or auger knows the frustration that comes a few years later when you wonder – “Where did all my tulips go?”
Critters are easy to blame, especially gimlet-eyed, furtive squirrels, for the theft of bulbs. They may steal or relocate a few tulip bulbs, but the dwindling return of blooms has nothing to do with animals or anything you’ve done wrong.
It’s simply the nature of tulips, according to Colorblends, a third generation American bulb wholesaler with roots in Holland. Finally, we have the straight skinny on why tulips don’t flower well the second and subsequent years until they all but disappear.
Repeat performances, apparently, aren’t at all a sure thing. Which explains why I’ll be spending a few days planting new tulips this fall, including “Aveyron,” an antique pink double late-blooming variety that shades to near white at the edges. I’m also trying the lily-flowering “Yume no Muraski,” a purple blossom that opens wide on sunny days to show a white base. It’s a mid- to late-season bloomer. A collection called “Smooch” contains tulips in shades from deep fuschia to pink — the color of lipsticks, hence the name. The flowers are early- to mid-season 16-inch-tall bloomers.
Here’s what Colorblends says: Tulip bulbs we purchase and plant in the fall have been “groomed to bloom,” raised in sandy Dutch soil and fertilized at the right time and in the right amount. Flowers are snipped off in spring after barely opening so the bulb’s energy is not depleted. Foliage stays on the plants and allowed to grown for another six weeks. After bulbs go dormant in early summer, Dutch growers dig up the bulbs and store them in a climate-controlled warehouse. This mimics the long, dry and hot summers in the mountains of Central Asia where most tulips are native.
All of this effort yields a high percentage of flowering-size bulbs, including top-size bulbs measuring 12 centimeters in circumference or larger. Top-size bulbs don’t get larger when planted in our gardens; they get smaller by splitting into two or more bulbs. Those bulblets will take years to reach flowering size. Other bulbs rot in heavy soil or succumb to excessive moisture. You may spear a few weeding or planting perennials in the border. As a result, the display it took you several hours or more to plant dwindles into oblivion.
You can hedge your bets, though. Darwin hybrids are known to bloom beautifully for more than a single year, or look for Fosterianas and wild or species tulips, which have a tendency to perennialize. You may not need to replant for two or three seasons after the first bloom.
