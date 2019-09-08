Three new tomatoes top the list of All America Selections vegetable winners for 2020. Judges chose a grape-type tomato, a Roma and a new meaty tomato variety as the best-in-class in trial gardens across the country. New cucumber and watermelon varieties also earned the AAS distinction.
“Celano” is a patio-type grape tomato with a strong bushy habit, according to AAS. The semi-determinate variety requires support because plants can reach up to 40 inches in height and spread 24 inches. It has excellent late blight tolerance. Sweet oblong fruits are about 0.6 ounces, which judges said are “sweeter, the texture is better, the color is deeper, the plants are healthier and the yield is phenomenal,” compared to other grape tomatoes.
A rounded Roma tomato with a bright red exterior, deep red interior color and good quality flesh for canning and cooking, “Early Resilience” fruits are produced on determinate, bushy plants. The variety is resistant to blossom end rot, and judges predict this variety could replace other Romas as the new standard. One judge described “Early Resilience” as a “canner’s dream.”
AAS describes “Yes Sir! Galahad” as a “brave new tomato variety that has a high level of late blight resistance because both parents are resistant.” The tomato is high-yielding and great-tasting, produced on a sturdy disease-resistant plant. Broad-shouldered fruit is described as attractive, round and red, slightly ribbed with good color. Judges said the sweet, meaty flavor was better than comparison varieties.
Looking for a mini cucumber with a high yield and superior eating quality? AAS suggests that “Green Light” cucumber is the one. “The cucumbers are juicy and mild and make a delicious addition to any gardener’s lunch,” said one judge. Grow on stakes or poles for a productive, easy-to-harvest vertical garden that yields 40 or more spineless fruits per plant. Fruits should be picked when small — 3 to 4 inches long — and can be eaten without peeling.
Summer is melon time, and AAS has rewarded “Mambo” watermelon for its ability to grow and yield well even in cool, cloudy conditions. “Mambo” melons are perfectly round with a dark green rind and deep red flesh. Sweet, crisp flesh “is extremely tasty and holds well. Each 9-inch fruit weighs about 11 pounds at maturity, which is about 75 days from transplant. The melon has a smaller seed cavity for the look of a seedless melon, but the superior taste of a seeded melon, judges noted.
Look for these AAS Selections in seed and plant catalogs and in garden centers next spring.
