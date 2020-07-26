Tomato blossom end rot result of inconsistent watering

Late July has its own rewards, namely ripe, juicy tomatoes.
Anticipation sets in as soon as fruit sets on plants and reaches a fever pitch until the first ripe tomato is plucked from the vine. Then you see it — a blackish blotch on one end of the fruit — blossom end rot. Yuck.
It’s just one of a laundry list of tomato diseases, but it also is one of the most common. It is caused by a calcium deficiency, which is the result of inconsistent watering. Overwatering or allowing plants to become too dry affect the plant’s ability to draw calcium from the soil. Adding calcium is an ineffective treatment, according to Iowa State University Extension.
Pluck off and pitch any fruit that shows blossom end rot or a watery-looking end. The plant will continue to grow and develop remaining fruit. (Surprise – blossom end rot can affect peppers and summer squash, too.)
Water deeply. Tomatoes need a consistent 1 to 1 ½ inches of water each week. Keep the foliage dry; water at the roots.
Over-fertilizing with a high-nitrogen fertilizer can contribute to blossom end rot. Fertilize every other week until fruit sets, and then stop fertilizing. Excessive foliage and fewer fruits also can be the result of over-fertilizing.
Mulching around tomato plants will maintain uniform soil moisture, as well as limit the spread of diseases.
When summer days reach 85 F or higher, don’t be surprised if ripening slows. Excessive heat can slow production of pigments that color up tomatoes.
Here’s a list of other tomato diseases common to Iowa:
Septoria leaf spot: Iowa’s most common foliar disease is a fungus that appears as small water-soaked spots which become circular spots with dark edges. Spores look like black specks that watering or rain can spread quickly. Infected leaves turn yellow, dry and wither, then drop. It can attack any time during the growing process. Plant disease-resistant cultivars; leave room between plants for air circulation at maturity; water at roots; rotate crops; remove plant debris; fungicides also are available.
Anthracnose: Green fruit can become infected, but usually symptoms can be seen on ripe or ripening fruit as small, circular indented spots in the skin that expand into spots with dark center or rings of spores. In wet, humid conditions, spores give diseased areas a creamy to pink color, decaying the flesh. Discard and destroy plants (fungus survives on diseased vines, in soil and seeds); spores establish themselves on leaf spots caused by early blight or insect damage and can easily spread by rain splash. Wet, warm weather causes the disease to spread. Control measures are the same as septoria leaf spot and early blight.
Early blight: A fungus that appears as black or brown spots that may merge to form blotches or sometimes concentric circles form inside the spots. Spots first appear on lower leaves, which turn yellow and dry up. The fungus may attack fruit, causing black, sunken areas. It spreads rapidly in hot, damp weather, especially after fruit is set. Plant resistant cultivars and harvest all ripe tomatoes daily. Follow the same cultural practices used for septoria leaf spot.
Verticillium wilt: V wilt can attack more than 200 plant species, including tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, eggplants, strawberries, watermelons and radishes. Yellow blotches appear on lower leaves, which wither and drop, progressing up the stem. Infected plants may survive the growing season but the plant is stunted and yield is reduced. Rotate crops; follow good cultural practices.
Weather/chemical problems: Cracking, thin or tough skin is due to weather conditions; poor and blotchy yellow/orange color occurs when temps rise above 95 or fall below 60. Cat-facing describes deformity at the top of a tomato, when cold weather causes fruit set distortion and kills cells (most common in beefsteak-type tomatoes). Sunscald occurs when green fruit is exposed to the sun, killing tissue and setting up conditions ripe for other organisms to rot fruit.
