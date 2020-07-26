Tomato blossom end rot result of inconsistent watering

When summer days reach 85 F or higher, don’t be surprised if ripening slows. Excessive heat can slow production of pigments that color up tomatoes.

Here’s a list of other tomato diseases common to Iowa:

Septoria leaf spot: Iowa’s most common foliar disease is a fungus that appears as small water-soaked spots which become circular spots with dark edges. Spores look like black specks that watering or rain can spread quickly. Infected leaves turn yellow, dry and wither, then drop. It can attack any time during the growing process. Plant disease-resistant cultivars; leave room between plants for air circulation at maturity; water at roots; rotate crops; remove plant debris; fungicides also are available.

Anthracnose: Green fruit can become infected, but usually symptoms can be seen on ripe or ripening fruit as small, circular indented spots in the skin that expand into spots with dark center or rings of spores. In wet, humid conditions, spores give diseased areas a creamy to pink color, decaying the flesh. Discard and destroy plants (fungus survives on diseased vines, in soil and seeds); spores establish themselves on leaf spots caused by early blight or insect damage and can easily spread by rain splash. Wet, warm weather causes the disease to spread. Control measures are the same as septoria leaf spot and early blight.