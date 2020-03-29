To prune, or not to prune: That's the question for hydrangeas

I find it reassuring that my garden is awakening after its winter slumber, yawning in daffodil and tulip sprouts and plump lilac buds. After being cooped up indoors, first by winter and now by a contagious virus, gardeners are eager to get outdoors and set to work.

Many gardeners dread pruning in spring, especially when it comes to hydrangeas. Pruning at the wrong time of year will lop off a season’s worth of beautiful blooms. Most hydrangeas don’t need pruning. A quick haircut to remove spent blooms and broken or damaged stems is enough.

But sometimes a hard pruning is necessary to revive, shape up or rein in an older shrub. Two springs ago, I drastically pruned a trio of “Limelight” hydrangeas that had grown far out of bounds – so big that they threatened to swallow one side of the patio and so tall that its massive blooms loomed level with the garden house roof.

I cut them down by more than one-third, and honestly, I was apprehensive that I’d gone too far. But panicles can take a hard pruning and “Limelights” are especially vigorous and responded with strong stems and loads of cone-shaped blooms.

