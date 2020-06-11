Tall, big-blooming daylilies just may be the perfect perennial

The award-winning “Wild Horses” is simply gorgeous – 7-inch eyezone-patterned blooms in pastel yellow with a deep purplish halo on 37-inch tall scapes.

Daylilies will grow in most soils, but thrive in soil enriched with compost. Once established, they don’t require extra watering if summer rains periodically give the ground a good soaking. Spring fertilizing is recommended.

Divide clumps that become overgrown, and it will revitalize the plant. Wait until blooms are finished, but you'll need time for divisions to establish roots before the snow flies. You'll need a sharp spading fork and serrated-blade knife.

Dig, divide and transplant on the same day, if possible. Dig holes in advance, so you can lift, divide and replant quickly and efficiently.

Cut back outer foliage, keeping new leaves in the center of fan. Loosen soil around the clump with the spading fork, far enough out to avoid skewering tubers. Work around the perimeter until the plant is freed, and you can lift it with as many roots attached as possible.

Wash off soil. If the clump is large, divide it in half. Other base divisions on placement of fans. Discard damaged growth. Keep one to four healthy fans and roots in each division.