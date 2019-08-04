Lily season has arrived — those glorious summer days when the garden is filled with blooms and fragrance from lush orientals and orienpets and the sweet charms of old-fashioned martagon and tiger lilies.
Lilies are among the easiest flowers to grow with the best payoff in sheer gorgeousness. Abundant spring rains also must have paid some dividends because flower clumps are definitely bigger than last year.
Black-freckled orange tiger lilies are probably my all-time favorites. They grew in abundance on my grandpa’s Indiana farm. Most Hoosier farmers dismissed them as “ditch lilies,” but grandpa loved them, too. As a child I asked him why they were “tigers” and not leopards because of the spots. He figured it was because the flowers were orange like a tiger. I’ve never heard a better explanation.After the petals dropped, he’d climb on the tractor with a mower attachment and chop down the stems. In spring, he’d trundle past spreading well-aged cow manure over the site. By summer those stout tigers were once again blooming their heads off.Tiger lily blooms are sterile, but it you look closely, you’ll see black pea-sized bulblets tucked into leaf axils where stem and leaf meet. When those bulblets drop to the ground — or picked off by hand and dropped, they work their way into the soil and begin forming roots.
Lily season begins in early summer with the other freckled-face lily, the Asiatic. What follows is a spectacular succession of lilies, including martagon, candidum, longiflorum hybrids and trumpet/Aurelian hybrids,ending with a crescendo of luscious orientals and orienpets
Late summer and early autumn are good times to plant lily bulbs. You can also plant summer-blooming lilies in the spring, and likely that will be when more oriental lily varieties are available.While lilies are adaptable to different soils, they’ll do best in a well-drained, sunny location. Martagon lilies will handle some shade. Lilies are cold hardy in our USDA zone and will reappear year after year.
Loosen the soil and plant lily bulbs 6 to 8 inches deep, pointy end up. Handle with some care to avoid losing scales on the bulbs. Water immediately after planting. After blooming, snip off the stems, leaving behind about 1/3 of the stem. Wait until the stems are completely dry before gently tugging them out. Fertilize with 10-10-10 in early spring after shoots have popped out of the ground. Bulbs also benefit for period small feedings throughout the season. Water well after fertilizing; don’t let fertilizer come into contact with bulbs.
Here’s a primer on a few newer lily varieties:
OT or orienpet hybrids: The cross between orientals (O) and trumpets (T) offers new color ranges, fragrance, substance, vigor and larger flowers.
LO hybrids: These meld oriental lilies with the elongated flower shape of Longiflorum lilies, while gaining lovely new scents.
OA hybrids: A cross between hybrid orientals with hybrid Asiatic lilies that achieves larger flowers with Asiatic color influences on upward facing flowers without fragrance.
LA hybrids: L. Longiflorum — also known as the Easter lily — crossed with Asiatic hybrids, creating large flowers, slight fragrance and hardiness, according to the North American Lily Society.
