Straw bale gardening pioneer Joel Karsten shares successful method

Karsten will discuss the process and benefits of straw bale gardening, a form of container gardening. The container is the straw bale, and Karsten has developed a step-by-step process for conditioning the straw for planting. It takes 12 to 18 days to condition the bale using water and nitrogen-rich fertilizer. Then the bale is ready for planting, providing a “a productive, warm, moist and nutrient-rich rooting environment for young seedlings.”

This method is good for first-time gardeners who want to grow their own vegetables, he said. “Younger people love it, and I’ve gotten a good response from millennials who have the mindset that ‘we want instant success, or we don’t want to participate, dude.’”

He maintains straw bale gardening has a higher success rate than traditional soil gardening. “It’s easier to turn people into gardeners if they have success. Success breeds enthusiasm. If you prep bales following the instructions, 25 percent of what you plant will grow way better than you ever expected, 50 percent will grow really well and only 25 percent may not work.”

Straw bale gardening is a boon for older gardeners, he said, who can no longer tackle the physical work of preparing garden soil and kneeling or bending over to plant and harvest vegetables.