Start kitchen counter mini-bar with flavorful microgreens

Some varieties to consider include radish “Confetti Mix,” a blend of purple and green radish leaves with red, purple and pink stems. The flavor is described as mildly spicy and vibrant and a “visually stunning, flavorful mix for ultimate plate appeal,” according to the National Garden Bureau. This microgreen is easy to grow and fast with harvest 10 to 15 days after sowing seeds.

Radish “Sango” seeds produce bright red radish sprouts in about one week. Like “Confetti Mix,” the flavor is described as mild and spicy. This radish is grown specifically for microgreens or sprouts. NGB noted that is not designed or bred for garden performance but for “kitchen performance.

“Speckled Peas” are organic peas that can be harvested right after their first or second set of true leaves form in 12 to 16 days. The shoots are crunchy, and the flavor is sweet and green like fresh peas. “Detroit Mix” beet seeds are a mix of “Detroit” dark red and “Golden Detroit” beet seeds. The flavor is sweet and similar to Swiss chard. Harvest is 11 to 21 days after sowing seeds.

“Red Acre” cabbage microgreens are ready to snip between 6 and 14 days. It’s a lovely microgreen with red and purple stems and green leaves. Flavor is similar to broccoli. “American Flag Leeks” produces stems ready to harvest in 12 to 15 days. Use sparingly because these onion-flavored microgreens can be intense.

