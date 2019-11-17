The new “Diamond Snow” euphorbia may look frothy and delicate, but it was the last annual standing this fall, tucked into a large pot with other annuals, including salvia and Supertunia “Picasso in Purple.” Turns out, these are diamond-hard plants, real tough cookies that don’t need a lot of fussing. In fact, “Diamond Snow” can be adapted as a houseplant.
“Diamond Snow” euphorbia is the newest in Proven Winners’ “Diamond Collection” and will be in garden centers in spring 2020. The collection also includes “Diamond Frost” and “Diamond Mountain.” All three are described as “medium vigor” with small, wispy white flowers, but each has its own characteristics. Proven Winners has designated the collection their 2020 annual(s) of the year, noting that “sometimes a group of plants is just too fabulous to pick one variety.”
“Diamond Frost” is the classic introduced in 2005. This euphorbia offers single flowers and an open habit that provides a touch of white to break up masses of deeper colors in combinations. It reaches 12 to 18 inches tall. By contrast, “Diamond Snow” has a different habit with denser branching and double flowers, although it reaches the same height and trails up to 18 inches.
“Diamond Mountain” is a super-sized euphorbia bred to hold its own with vigorous annuals like Supertunia “Vista.” It is a perfect addition to extra-large hanging baskets and containers and surprisingly, in the landscape where it will grow to be the size of small shrub — 24 to 36 inches high — in a single season.
Euphorbias are described as “very self-sufficient,” growing best without supplemental watering and in lean soils. The “Diamond” collection performs best in sun, but I was impressed at how well “Diamond Snow” performed in shade as other annuals around it grew fuller and taller. This also is true for “Diamond Frost” and “Diamond Mountain.” The plants are heat- and drought-resistant and do well in poor soil. No deadheading is required.
