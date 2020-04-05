Solve awkward landscape problems with right plants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We all have awkward spots in our landscapes where nothing we plant looks right or seems to fit the space. They stand out like sore thumbs magnified about 1,000 times in our eyes.

My struggle is edging garden borders. I like tall perennials, and they look better with lower-growing plants around their ankles. Edging makes borders appear more graceful and polished, but sometimes I don’t get around to it. Or I reach for petunias and impatiens, which I love, but wouldn’t it be nice to climb out of that box?

You may need plants for tucking into retainer wall crevices or around pavers in a path, or you have narrow space in need of plants that grow up, not out. And how about some fresh, petite shrubs to hide the house foundation under windows?

This plant list from Proven Winners may be a good place to start solving some of those problems.

For edging

Choose plants that are low and mounding for layering on border edges.

“Lemon Coral” sedum: This sedum presents chartreuse foliage that looks prickly, but it’s quite soft. It also loves heat and will tolerate dry soil.