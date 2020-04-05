Solve awkward landscape problems with right plants

We all have awkward spots in our landscapes where nothing we plant looks right or seems to fit the space. They stand out like sore thumbs magnified about 1,000 times in our eyes.
My struggle is edging garden borders. I like tall perennials, and they look better with lower-growing plants around their ankles. Edging makes borders appear more graceful and polished, but sometimes I don’t get around to it. Or I reach for petunias and impatiens, which I love, but wouldn’t it be nice to climb out of that box?
You may need plants for tucking into retainer wall crevices or around pavers in a path, or you have narrow space in need of plants that grow up, not out. And how about some fresh, petite shrubs to hide the house foundation under windows?
This plant list from Proven Winners may be a good place to start solving some of those problems.
For edging
Choose plants that are low and mounding for layering on border edges.
“Lemon Coral” sedum: This sedum presents chartreuse foliage that looks prickly, but it’s quite soft. It also loves heat and will tolerate dry soil.
“Lo & Behold Blue Chip Jr.” buddleia: This is the next generation of “Lo & Behold Blue Chip” butterfly bush, offering smaller, showier flowers, an earlier bloom time and silvery foliage.
“Low Scape Mound” chokeberry: This tidy mound is covered in dainty white flowers in spring and by fall, glossy green foliage turns brilliant red with purple fruit.
Filling crevices
“Paint the Town” magenta pinks (dianthus): Flowers and foliage are fragrant, and the perennial blooms in show-stopping magenta. It’s perfect for tucking in here and there, or to edge a sunny border or path.
“Golddust” mecardonia: Yellow nemesia-like flowers bloom from May through October. This annual has excellent heat tolerance and needs no deadheading.
“Mojave Red” purslane (portulaca): This annual succulent produces large, bright flowers all season long, plus it handles heat, humidity and drought.
Narrow spaces
“Jolly Good” clematis: An easy-to-grow Jackmanii hybrid, this vigorous but compact vine produces light purple blossoms and flowers on new wood.
“Purple Pillar” rose of Sharon (hibiscus): This unique plant naturally grows in a column rather than the typical wide-spreading hibiscus. It gets 2 to 3 feet wide and 10 to 16 feet tall, and each summer, stems are packed with purple blooms.
“Fine Line” buckthorn: An architectural, upright plant with feathery foliage, this cultivar replaces older varieties. Use it for framing entrances, creating a narrow, natural privacy fence or as accent plant.
Petite foundation plants
“Double Play Doozie” spirea: Seedless and non-invasive, this spirea offers deep red foliage in early spring and turns bright purple-red as spring wears on. It blooms non-stop through summer and is deer resistant and very hardy.
“Gem Box” inkberry holly: A dense, ball-shaped dwarf broadleaf evergreen, “Gem Box” offers dainty dark green, red-tipped leaves in spring and branches that extend to the ground.
“O So Easy Lemon Zest” landscape rose: Canary yellow flowers are non-fading, free-flowering and self-cleaning. The plant is disease-resistant.
English Lavender varieties for Zone 5 gardens: Photos
Lavendula BigTime Blue
Lavender_AromaticoBlue_SyngentaFlowers.jpg
Lavender_AvignonEarlyBlue_Burpeesquare.png
Lavender_HidcoteBlue_GardenTrends1-1.jpg
Lavender_Munstead_BotanicalInterests.jpg
Lavender_Phenomenal_Peace-Tree-Farm-3.jpg
Lavender_PurpleEllagance_JungSeedCo.jpg
Lavender_ScentBlueEarly_SyngentaFlowers.jpg
Lavender_SentiviaBlue_SyngentaFlowers.jpg
Lavender_SuperBlue_DarwinPerennials_LAV12-14345.jpg
Lavender_SweetRomanc_ProvenWinners.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!