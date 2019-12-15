The garden is dusted with snow and covered in dog prints and bunny tracks. Cardinals and blue jays are feasting on small burgundy fruit stubbornly clinging to the “Camelot” crabapple tree. The tree is still young, but it’s growing and one of these springs, I’m doing to have to start moving out sun-loving perennials and moving in shade perennials.
Gardeners who contend with finding perennials that will survive, much less thrive in the shade of tall trees will be thrilled with 2020 perennial plant of the year, “Sun King.” Golden Japanese Spikenard (Aralia cordata) is described as a tropical-looking, fast-growing perennial that looks a lot like a shrub.
Hardy to USDA Zone 3, the perennial emerges each spring with gold leaves on reddish-brown stems, says the Perennial Plant Association. It is a unique and noticeable plant for shady locations. If it receives a few hours of sun each day, the leaves will be brighter yellow, while the plant’s foliage is lime green or chartreuse in full shade. Foliage remains colorful throughout the growing season.
It can reach at least 3 feet high and just as wide with leaves that measure up to 3 feet long. “Sun King” grows into a large mound. It produces tiny white flowers in late summer, and after blooming, purplish-black inedible berries appear. The pollinator plant is deer resistant.
“Sun King” prefers part to light shade, but if kept consistently moist, will grow in full sun. Soil should be rich, loamy, moist and well-drained. It is not drought tolerant and will die back to the ground in winter. It reemerges in spring to form a shrub-like mound.
Another unusual and under-utilized perennial is ligularia. Hardy to Zone 4, “Bottle Rocket” ligularia thrives in part shade to shade.
They require a cool, moist location and protection from the afternoon sun. Plants also need constant moisture and average soil.
You have free articles remaining.
Growth is robust. Large, serrated leaves form a clump that produces tall spikes of mustard yellow flowers in summer. The “rockets” are long-lasting and attract butterflies and bees to the garden.
If determining full shade, partial shade and partial sun are gray areas for you, here are basic rules of thumb from Proven Winners:
Full sun – 6 or more hours of direct sunlight daily
Partial sun or partial shade – 4 to 6 hours of direct sun daily; a partial sun plant needs at least 4 hours of sun daily; a partial shade plant should receive no more than 6 hours of direct sun.
Full shade – Less than 4 hours of direct sunlight daily. Full shade is not total darkness; all plants need some light to grow.
Dappled shade – A mix of sun and shade; plans do best with morning or evening sun filtered by trees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.