Rudbeckia sure sign summer sliding toward fall

Autumn is making its stealthy approach into my garden.

I’ve heard droning cicadas in my yard since mid-July. If you believe the old wives’ tale that when you hear the first cicadas, it means the first frost is just six weeks away – roughly the end of August. I’ll believe that when I see it.

“Herbstonne,” a lanky, old-fashioned rudbeckia with droopy yellow petals around a tall green cone, is the soothsayer in my garden. When the cone starts to turn brown, I know that summer will soon be sliding into fall. Other golden yellow and autumn-hued rudbeckia hirta varieties, traditionally known as black- and brown-eyed Susans, are in the midst of their blooming cycles that will last until early fall. I’ve seen yellow Swallowtail butterflies and a few Monarchs resting their wings on the bright flowers before flitting over to feast on fragrant anise hyssop and phlox.

R. “Goldstrum” is the classic rudbeckia, but many gardeners are disappointed by the plant’s susceptibility to bacterial angular leaf spot and fungal septoria leaf spot that transform the plant into a dried-up mess. A copper-based fungicide can be applied in early spring to ward off disease. Avoid overhead watering and leave plenty of room between plants for good air circulation. If one or more of your “Goldstrum” rudbeckias develop the disease, remove all plant debris.