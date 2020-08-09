Rudbeckia sure sign summer sliding toward fall

Autumn is making its stealthy approach into my garden.
I’ve heard droning cicadas in my yard since mid-July. If you believe the old wives’ tale that when you hear the first cicadas, it means the first frost is just six weeks away – roughly the end of August. I’ll believe that when I see it.
“Herbstonne,” a lanky, old-fashioned rudbeckia with droopy yellow petals around a tall green cone, is the soothsayer in my garden. When the cone starts to turn brown, I know that summer will soon be sliding into fall. Other golden yellow and autumn-hued rudbeckia hirta varieties, traditionally known as black- and brown-eyed Susans, are in the midst of their blooming cycles that will last until early fall. I’ve seen yellow Swallowtail butterflies and a few Monarchs resting their wings on the bright flowers before flitting over to feast on fragrant anise hyssop and phlox.
R. “Goldstrum” is the classic rudbeckia, but many gardeners are disappointed by the plant’s susceptibility to bacterial angular leaf spot and fungal septoria leaf spot that transform the plant into a dried-up mess. A copper-based fungicide can be applied in early spring to ward off disease. Avoid overhead watering and leave plenty of room between plants for good air circulation. If one or more of your “Goldstrum” rudbeckias develop the disease, remove all plant debris.
Perennial rudbeckias aren’t long-lasting. You can divide the plants every four years, but they also reseed. Look for fuzzy seedlings – and don’t forget that a breeze can spread the seed beyond the original planting site. If you want to limit volunteers, deadhead some of the spent flowers.
Well-established rudbeckias are drought-tolerant, but they will bloom more vigorously with consistent moisture in a sunny, well-drained location. Harvest a few flowers for indoor vases, trimming back foliage about 6 inches to encourage new growth.
More delightful rudbeckia choices include:
“Indian Summer” – This 1995 All-America Selections winner is the epitome of a mid- to late-summer blooming rudbeckia, offering golden-yellow petals, chocolate centers and mahogany foliage in fall. It grows 3 to 4 feet tall, is deer resistant and a favorite for butterflies, bees and pollinators.
“Cherry Brandy” — A medium-sized rudbeckia at 24 inches tall, “Cherry Brandy” brings a welcome shot of burgundy-red into the garden, served with a chocolate center. Flowers are 3 to 4 inches wide on plants that bloom all summer into early fall.
“Prairie Sun” – A 2003 All America Selections winner, this tall rudbeckia produces daisy-like flowers in soft yellow-tinged orange with green centers.
“Little Goldstar” — This black-eyed Susan produces golden yellow flowers around a dark center cone to create a star-shaped effect. Foliage is dark green on knee-high plants.
Lavendula BigTime Blue
Lavender_AromaticoBlue_SyngentaFlowers.jpg
Lavender_AvignonEarlyBlue_Burpeesquare.png
Lavender_HidcoteBlue_GardenTrends1-1.jpg
Lavender_Munstead_BotanicalInterests.jpg
Lavender_Phenomenal_Peace-Tree-Farm-3.jpg
Lavender_PurpleEllagance_JungSeedCo.jpg
Lavender_ScentBlueEarly_SyngentaFlowers.jpg
Lavender_SentiviaBlue_SyngentaFlowers.jpg
Lavender_SuperBlue_DarwinPerennials_LAV12-14345.jpg
Lavender_SweetRomanc_ProvenWinners.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!