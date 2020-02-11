Pretty combos


These recommended recipes from the National Garden Bureau have been tested to balance habit, vigor and form in one combination. In other words, one plant won’t completely take over or be taken over by midsummer. All plants co-exist happily and will maintain the look and design throughout the season.

Read more in Cedar Valley Home and Garden

You may find these combos already composed at garden retailers, so ask for them by name. Or, but the components by variety name and make your own pretty combo. If you want to use a larger sized pot than suggested, multiply the number of plants you’ll need.

Celebrate the glorious and easy to grow iris

