Plant sweet, tough lantanas to create butterfly heaven

Lantana tops the list of my favorite annuals. What’s not to love? They are colorful and tough and attract bees, butterflies and hummingbirds. If you want to create a butterfly heaven, the National Garden Bureau suggests planting lantana. Another bonus: Lantana blooms its head off until frost.

Last year, I was fortunate to trial several lantana varieties for Proven Winners. Every single one was impressive in its container performance, both as fillers with other annuals and soloists in their own pots. Proven Winners has added a new lantana to the “Luscious” series for this spring, a beautiful, deep golden yellow called “Goldengate.” It’s a perfect foil for other colors in the series, including the sunset-hued “Marmalade” and the magenta pink-soft yellow combo named “Royale Cosmo.”

The National Garden Bureau has designated this “the year of lantana” in celebration of the annual’s “rich history of being utilized in the garden for long-lasting, colorful blooms and superior heat tolerance,” as well as insect- and disease-resistance. NGB notes that lantana attracts pollinators with its “attractive scent, bright color, sweet nectar” and a flower form suitable as a landing pad.