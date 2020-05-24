Pick a peck of peppers from patio pots or veggie patch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fans of jalapeno poppers will love growing the new “Bambino” pepper in their veggie patch or pots on the patio or deck.

“Bambino” is described as “the perfect jalapeno” for bite-sized jalapeno poppers. The fruits grow on an 18- to 24-inch-tall plant that has intermediate resistance to bacterial leaf spot. The plant is strong and upright and produces an “exceptional yield” of uniform, medium-sized hot peppers that are blocky and thick walled, according to the National Garden Bureau.

Another new pepper – and a real cutie — is “Biquinho,” red or yellow. First discovered in Peru’s Amazon jungles and known to locals as “Chupetinho,” the peppers are marked fresh and pickled throughout Peru and Brazil. These are unique-looking, small peppers called “Little Beak Peppers” because the tips resemble point birds’ beaks. When pickled, they’re marketed as “Sweety Drops.” Plants reach 18 to 24 inches high and spread about 20 to 24 inches. The fruit weighs less than 1 gram each, and the flavor is described as sweet with a little heat.