Pick a peck of peppers from patio pots or veggie patch

Fans of jalapeno poppers will love growing the new “Bambino” pepper in their veggie patch or pots on the patio or deck.
“Bambino” is described as “the perfect jalapeno” for bite-sized jalapeno poppers. The fruits grow on an 18- to 24-inch-tall plant that has intermediate resistance to bacterial leaf spot. The plant is strong and upright and produces an “exceptional yield” of uniform, medium-sized hot peppers that are blocky and thick walled, according to the National Garden Bureau.
Another new pepper – and a real cutie — is “Biquinho,” red or yellow. First discovered in Peru’s Amazon jungles and known to locals as “Chupetinho,” the peppers are marked fresh and pickled throughout Peru and Brazil. These are unique-looking, small peppers called “Little Beak Peppers” because the tips resemble point birds’ beaks. When pickled, they’re marketed as “Sweety Drops.” Plants reach 18 to 24 inches high and spread about 20 to 24 inches. The fruit weighs less than 1 gram each, and the flavor is described as sweet with a little heat.
“Hernandez” is a Fresno pepper grown to eat fresh, stuff, can, pickle, grill and sauté. NGB says “it looks as good as it tastes,” and it’s a lovely pepper. The fruit is glossy with a smooth, tapered shape measuring 2 to 3 inches long and about an inch diameter across the shoulders. It’s a mild-hot pepper at 5,000 to 10,000 Scoville units.
Growers who appreciate a sweet pepper will like “Just Sweet,” a mini elongated bell pepper in a bright yellow-to-orange package. The skin is described as “crispy yet delicate,” and the flavor is sweet-tart. The compact, upright plants can reach 24 to 36 inches high.
“Ninja” is a green-to-red bell pepper that is resistant to bacterial leaf spot. The plant grows from 24 to 36 inches tall and produces extra-large, jumbo and blocky fruit. The peppers are firm and glossy dark green and mature to red.
“Whopper Yellow Hybrid” from Park Seed measures 4 inches across and 4 inches long. Described as a “giant main-season bell,” the yellow pepper has thick walls and a sweet, juicy, crisp and tender flavor and texture. The plants (24 to 36 inches tall) are good producers and resistant to tobamo po virus and bacterial leaf spot.
“Roulette” is described as a unique, new habanero pepper with the citrusy, smoky and mildly pungent flavor of a traditional habanero with “almost no heat” at 100 Scoville units.
