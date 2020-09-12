Perfect timing: Secrets for creating beautiful spring combos

Design Notes: What I love myself is their elegant form – and that they’re so easy to grow. Just plant them in fall, in spring they come up. You get an explosion of color with very little work involved for such a spectacular show. We keep planting more. I’d say we’re addicted to them.

In fall, we plant tulip blends densely for a blanket of color in spring. After bloom the first spring, we re-use the blends in naturalized areas. We do this by lifting and drying the bulbs, then replanting them in a secondary site that fall. It’s an easy process and, since the tulips are already blended, there’s no confusion in knowing which bulbs are what. Once replanted they’ll stay put to rebloom for several more years.

We plant a lot of tulips. Deer and other animals aren’t that big a problem for us because we treat tulip beds with deterrents. In fall we spray the ground with Liquid Fence, then use a hand-spreader to cast dry Milorganite over the ground. In spring, we reapply the Liquid Fence weekly till bloom. Chipmunks will eat some bulbs and move the occasional bulb. But people seem to love those misplaced bulbs and give critters credit for fun design input.

Colorblends Tulip Blend Pinotage and Perennials