The 43rd annual — and final — Green Scene Plant Sale takes place from 9 a.m. to noon May 11 at the Ag Building on the National Cattle Congress grounds. Admission is free.
The popular members’ pre-sale event takes place May 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost to attend is $10 person at the door.
For the second consecutive year, Green Scene is partnering with the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens for the sale. Shoppers will find perennials, small shrubs, ornamental grasses, hostas, vines, ground covers, houseplants and domestic wildflowers, as well as annuals, vegetables and herbs available as bedding and potted plants.
“We want to make this the biggest and best sale we’ve ever had and go out with a bang,” said Gaylord Stauffer, who is chairing the sale. “The quality of plants is quite good.”
Nursery-grown plants are ordered for the sale, and there are many plant donations from local residents. “That’s what I like about this sale. You can buy plants someone raised in their own garden here, so you know they’ll grow in yours. Plants that can be identified with variety and color are potted up. If we don’t know the color or variety, those are sold for $2 or $3 per bag. It’s a great way to fill in a garden fast,” Stauffer explained.
It’s been a short but successful partnership, although the two organizations have been entwined since the aborteum was founded in 1996, said Rob Pruitt, arboretum executive director. “I think what people appreciate is that every purchase they make goes to help a nonprofit in their community. Green Scene has done so much for the community, and the arboretum has so many trees planted because of Green Scene grants.”
Stachys “Hummelo,” the 2019 perennial plant of the year, will be available. A cousin to Lamb’s-ear, stachys or betony belongs to the mint family. This compact, drought-tolerant plant offers rosy lavender-purple flower spikes beloved by bees and butterflies and bright green, puckered foliage. Hardy to Zone 4, it blooms from July to September and needs a sunny, well-drained location with afternoon shade.
Other perennials will include “Lemon Lime” baptisia, “Romantic Getaway” hellebores, “Peachberry Ice” heuchera, “Catching Fire” heucherella and “Cat’s Pajamas” nepeta.
The 2019 hosta of the year, “Lakeside Paisley Print,” will be sold, as well. This hosta has heart-shaped leaves with wavy green margins, narrow creamy-white markings and pale lavender flowers that bloom in midsummer. Other hostas include “Yankee Blue,” “Diamond Lake,” “Etched Glass,” “Pocketful of Sunshine,” “Rainbow’s End,” “Wiggles and Giggles” and “Waterslide.”
Among annual offerings, Pruitt expects petunias like “Night Sky” and “Starry Sky” to be popular – “Starry Sky sold out in about a minute last year.” Vegetable plants will include “Yum Yum” mini snack peppers.
Labeled plant donations can be dropped off at the sale bar May 6 through May 9, starting at 10 a.m. Please label bags of plants with variety and color, if possible. Volunteer are available to dig plant donations or pick up plants from Black Hawk County gardens. Call Brian at 269-2549 to schedule a collection date.
Volunteers are needed throughout the week of May 6-10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pot, water, label, dig and haul plants. In addition, volunteers are needed to work during the sale as cashiers, assistants at tables and to help customers. You need not be a Green Scene member to volunteer. Volunteers who contribute six hours of work by Thursday can participate in an early plant sale that day. Call Yvonne at (319) 404-8791 to volunteer.
The arboretum plans to host a plant sale in spring 2020 at the arboretum following the Green Scene format.
