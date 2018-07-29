August is on our doorstep.
Naturally my thoughts have turned to my late-summer and fall list of things to do in the garden. For once, it’s a relatively short list. It begins with expanding the width of the brick path in the backyard. I have some “Little Lime” hydrangeas that have swallowed one side of the existing path, so why not make it wider? The second project is easier — transplanting pink and magenta peonies from one side of the house to the front and back gardens.
Although these lush, fragrant flowers are among spring’s most beloved flowers, they are traditionally planted in the fall. Peonies should also be dug up and divided and transplanted in late summer to fall before a hard freeze.
Herbaceous peonies die back to the ground in late fall. Tree peonies drop their leaves like deciduous trees but the woody stems remain. Intersectional hybrids known as Itoh peonies are a cross between herbaceous and tree peonies, and they also die back to the ground, along with Fern leaf peonies.
Bloom season is from April (tree peonies) and early May (hybrid singles and species) through the second or third week of June (herbaceous). The rule of thumb is that Fern leaf and tree peonies are best dug in August; herbaceous peonies can be dug as late as September.
Peonies prefer full sun, but bloom with four or five hours of direct sun daily. I usually dig my hole before I dig up and divide a plant. Select a well-drained site and enrich the soil with compost or organic matter. Peonies will thrive in neutral to mildly alkaline soil.
Carefully dig up the whole clump; rinse away garden soil. Use a clean knife to divide peony into pieces with three to five eyes each. Cut back old roots to no more than 6 inches in length to encourage smaller roots to grow.
Plant division with eyes no deeper than 2 inches beneath the soil line. Planting too deep prevents peonies from blooming. They may not bloom if the site is too shady or overcrowded.
Do fall and spring feedings with slow-release 4-10-6 fertilizer. Peonies welcome consistent watering (1 inch per week) in spring, which could come in the form of rain; otherwise they are drought-resistant.
Peony rings will keep stems upright and support flowers, although I sometimes forget to put them in place. Deadhead after blooms are spent. Foliage will last throughout the summer, although it can be affected by powdery mildew when humidity soars.
