After the first killing frost, a gardener is left with two choices.
The first — and this involves some effort — is to dig up dahlia, caladium and tuberous begonia tubers, canna rhizomes and gladiola corms for overwintering. The second choice is easy. Shout ‘C’est la vie!’ and treat them like annuals. Then go do something else that needs doing in the garden.
If you decide to grab a shovel or Dutch fork, here’s how to prepare for overwintering:
Gladioli: Corms can be lifted about six weeks after the final bloom, or when the tops are done in by frost. Dig plants in circle, grab tops and pull out. Shake off soil; discard damaged or diseased corms. Cut tops to 1 to 2 inches above corms. Let dry for several days. Place in flats or trays and let cure for two or three weeks. Remove corms, discard mother plant. Let cure a few days to harden scar. Dust with fungicide and store in paper bags or onion sacks at 35 to 40 F.
Next spring, look for “Purple Explosion Mix,” a collection that features three jewel-tone colors that bloom big and bold.
Cannas: When leaves begin dying back, cut foliage to 4 inches, dig up the rhizomes and let dry for a few days in a protected area, then store in a cool, dry place for winter. In spring, divide clumps and replant after the last frost date.
Try “Lemon & Gin” from the “Cabana” canna series in your landscape next year. Bright yellow blooms are freckled in dark yellow from summer until frost. Foliage is lush and tropical
Caladiums: Dig and store the tubers in fall after the foliage turns yellow or after the first frost. Dig the whole plant and let it dry in a warm, dry location for about 1 week. Then cut off the foliage and tuck tubers into a box filled with peat moss. Store at 50 to 55 F.
Dahlias: Dig clumps; cut back stems to 3 inches above root; rinse and let dry upside down for several days. Store in peat moss in a cool dry place. Dust with fungicide if desired.
A few dahlias to consider next season: “Midnight Star,” an unusual-looking dahlia with a rolled reverse petal in soft pink and magenta for a two-toned effect; “Fireworks Mix,” a colorful collection of striped blooms on dwarf plants; and “Maxime,” a dramatic dahlia with 4- to 6-inch red flowers rimmed in soft yellow.
Tuberous begonia: Lift clump and let dry in sun until foliage dries out; remove foliage and rinse tubers gently to prevent damaging outer skin. Let dry for one week. Dust with fungicide; store in single layer in newspaper-lined box.
