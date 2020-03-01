No-flop 'Denim 'n' Lace' Russian sage resents pampering

Russian sage has been a flop in my front garden. Literally.

In the space of a few years, this fragrant, airy cloud of lavender flowers grew into a perennial behemoth – 3 or 4 feet tall and 3 feet wide – that crowded its neighbors until it buckled and broke beneath the weight of a torrential, windswept rain. I never replaced it; instead I used the space to grow dinner-plate dahlias.

Perovskia, or Russian sage remains one of my all-time favorite perennials. Once it settles in, it blooms from midsummer to fall’s last gasp with little care or attention. I’ve been without Russian sage for several years, but now I have the itch to plant a variety called “Denim ‘n’ Lace.”

Proven Winners has chosen “Denim ‘n’ Lace” as its perennial plant of the year. It’s described as “a tough little beauty” with sky blue flowers, thriving in heat and sun and a big attraction for pollinators. It behaves in the border, standing upright without fear of flopping. Size-wise at maturity, it can measure 28 to 32 inches tall and 34 to 38 inches wide. If your perennial border is an all-you-can-eat buffet for deer, Russian sage isn’t very appealing to these garden grazers.

