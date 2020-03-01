No-flop 'Denim 'n' Lace' Russian sage resents pampering

Russian sage has been a flop in my front garden. Literally.
In the space of a few years, this fragrant, airy cloud of lavender flowers grew into a perennial behemoth – 3 or 4 feet tall and 3 feet wide – that crowded its neighbors until it buckled and broke beneath the weight of a torrential, windswept rain. I never replaced it; instead I used the space to grow dinner-plate dahlias.
Perovskia, or Russian sage remains one of my all-time favorite perennials. Once it settles in, it blooms from midsummer to fall’s last gasp with little care or attention. I’ve been without Russian sage for several years, but now I have the itch to plant a variety called “Denim ‘n’ Lace.”
Proven Winners has chosen “Denim ‘n’ Lace” as its perennial plant of the year. It’s described as “a tough little beauty” with sky blue flowers, thriving in heat and sun and a big attraction for pollinators. It behaves in the border, standing upright without fear of flopping. Size-wise at maturity, it can measure 28 to 32 inches tall and 34 to 38 inches wide. If your perennial border is an all-you-can-eat buffet for deer, Russian sage isn’t very appealing to these garden grazers.
You have free articles remaining.
“Denim ‘n’ Lace” needs a relatively dry, well-draining site that gets 6 to 8 hours of full sun daily. It blooms its head off beneath a hot summer sun and needs no protection. In fact, the plant resents pampering. Don’t mix compost or other enriching additives into the planting site; it prefers average to poor soil.
Spring planting gives “Denim ‘n’ Lace” time to spread its roots before winter. In fall, plant at least six weeks before the first frost date and mulch around the base for the first year.
The plant will require a little more water during the first season to get established; in future seasons, it’s typically OK on its own. Overwatering and overfeeding will cause leaning stretching, and yes, probably flopping.
Although “Denim ‘n’ Lace” is well-mannered, pruning will encourage blooming. Do not cut back in the fall. In spring, wait until buds appear and swell on woody stems. Soon you’ll notice which stems are showing new growth and which aren’t — then grab your bypass pruners. If stem tops show no leaves, prune back to the first green bud. Cut out stems that show no growth.
English lavender varieties for Zone 5 gardens