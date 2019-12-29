Broccoli and kohlrabi always make the list of the best vegetables to grow in Iowa.
Both are cool-season veggies, cole crops whose relatives include cabbage, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, bok choy, kale and collards.
Plant cole crops in late spring in northern Iowa. They perform best when temperatures are between 60 and 70 F. Don’t plant when temps are below 50 or plants can form inedible premature heads from cold stress called “buttoning.” Really large, rootbound plants are more likely to button, experts say.
Buy transplants at your favorite nursery or garden center, or start seeds indoors four or five weeks before transplanting into the garden. Plant in fertile soil in a well-drained location with at least six hours of daily direct sun. Rotate cole crops to prevent disease spread. Experts recommend planting cole crops in the same area only once every three or four years.
Two new broccoli varieties are being introduced for 2020 spring gardens, broccoli “Burgundy” F1 and broccoli “Montebello” F1.
“Burgundy” offers rich purple heads with tender stems. This broccoli is sweet and crunchy for eating raw, according to the National Garden Bureau, and “also held its snappy crunch, bright sweet flavor and vibrant color sliced thinly into lightly dressed salads as well as shredded into more aggressively seasoned/dressed” slaws.
When lightly steamed or blanched, “Burgundy” retains some purple color and is said to remain sweet and tender. Plants reach 24 to 36 inches tall with an upright habit, spreading up to 24 inches. It is 60 days from transplant until harvest.
You have free articles remaining.
“Montebello” is a green sprouting broccoli with a bushy habit, thick stems and large florets. Plants are described as vigorous and performing well in the heat. It reaches 24 to 36 inches high and takes 75 days from transplant until harvest.
Harvest the central crown at 3 to 4 inches to induce floret production, instructions say, and keep cutting the florets at the base of their stem as they develop for an extended harvest.
Broccoli can be planted in summer for a fall crop by starting seeds indoors in mid-June. Transplant seedlings in late July or early August. “Montebello” is suitable for fall planting.
The new kohlrabi, “Beas RZ,” is described by NGB as “the first kohlrabi hybrid with brilliant white skin.” This cultivar is early and uniform with a mild flavor, white innards and glossy green leaves with white veins.
The plant grows from 12 to 18 inches tall. Expect harvest from 45 to 60 days from transplant, depending on the size of the kohlrabi at planting time.
Photos: The newly opened Driftless Style
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.