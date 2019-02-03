Two quartets, two duets and a soloist — there’s a beautiful symphony of All America Selection winners for the coming spring.
Winning an AAS award is the gardener’s equivalent to the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval
“Orange SilverWave” melon is an exotic, oval melon bred in South Korea, according to AAS. The flesh is orange and extremely sweet, and the rind is an unusual creamy-greenish-silvery color with green splotchy stripes that resemble hyphens and dashes.
“Cal Sweet Bush” is a good for gardens with limited space. Each plant yields 2 to 3 fruits weighing 10 to 12 pounds and the red flesh offers “exceptional taste and texture,” judges said.
“Viking XL Red on Chocolate,” a new begonia with large, dark leaves, impressed judges with its intense, deep bronze-brown color and vivid red flowers. The plant is compact and retains its shape.
A new marigold, “Big Duck Gold” bowled over judges with very large, golden-yellow flowers that bloom throughout the season on deep-green foliage. Plants reach about 15 inches tall.
“Baby Rose” nasturtium is the first nasturtium since the 1930s to enter the AAS winner’s circle. This petite-flowered mounding plant has a wonderful rose color and dark foliage. A new long-blooming and compact canna, “South Pacific Orange” is bright orange against bright green foliage.
Vibrant, bright, lively — those words describe the new Wave petunia, “Carmine Velour.” It was one of the highest scoring plants in the test trials. Large 2 to 2 1/2-inch flowers blanket the spreading petunia.
Tomato winners include “Fire Fly,” “Red Torch” and “Sparky.” “Fire Fly” is described as “not as small as a currant tomato and not as large as a cherry tomato, but a just-right in-between size.” Super-sweet, juicy fruit is pale white to yellow, round and less than 1 inch in size, each weighing around ½ ounce.
“Red Torch” is a striped, oblong tomato with 1 ½-inch long fruits weighing just over 1 ounce. It’s an early-season, prolific producer with “excellent flavor, great texture and high yields.”
“Sparky XSL” is one of the few X-tended Shelf Life cherry tomatoes available to home gardeners. Early to mature, prolific and flavorful, the round, sweet fruits weigh 1 ounce each.
A vivid yellow pepper, “Just Sweet” is praised for 3-inch sweet fruits with thick walls on a vigorous, bushy plant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.