Let fragrant lilacs stir your soul this spring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As I’m sitting at home writing this column, a terrier snores on the ottoman next to me and the heady fragrance of lilacs fills the air. When the “Sensation” lilac burst into bloom this week, I couldn’t resist bringing in a vase of fresh blooms. I planted the French hybrid 10 years ago this spring, and the large and showy purple blooms trimmed in crisp white never fail to impress.

A garden exists in many layers — the ground underfoot, the seeds, seedlings and plants we sink into the ground, and the visual impact when plants begin bearing vegetables, fruits and flowers. But a garden isn’t just what you see; it’s also what you can smell. Spring is the most fragrant season – lilacs, peonies, viburnums, flower crab apples, even the smell of soil as you dig — it’s all intoxicating.

Lilacs stir the soul. I have several old lilac bushes — a white one and a pink French hybrid — whose names are lost to time. In addition to “Sensation,” a dark purple “Bloomerang” blooms heavily for weeks. Throughout summer and fall, I’ll spy occasional blooms on its branches.

Last year, I added a new lilac to the family, the recently introduced “Bloomerang” dwarf pink lilac. This petite lilac is supposed to be vigorous, sporting pure pink blooms and about 1/3 the size of a conventional lilac.