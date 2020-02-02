Irises make fine rose companions -- and hide bare legs on shrubs

Heirloom roses don’t have the prettiest legs.

The shrubs are knobby and bare beneath the knees. Previously, I’ve underplanted my collection of heirloom roses with daffodils and crocuses for spring, but when those blooms are done and the foliage flops on the ground, roses need pretty skirts to carry them into summer.

Mixed planting — incorporating roses into perennial borders, is effective, but the roses have matured and squeezed out their companions. The cold-hardy Gallica “R. mundi,” suckers like mad and has become a garden bully.

This season, I’ll clean the beds and prune, then plant fragrant lilies and bearded irises amongst the roses. At the fabled English estate Sissinghurst at Kent, Vita Sackville-West loved the look of bearded irises with her beloved roses. She particularly enjoyed yellow irises for contrast with dark red and scarlet roses.

Bearded irises grow from rhizomes, a modified stem that grows at or just below the soil surface. Rhizones are shallowly planted in the soil, so won’t disturb rose roots. Irises make good rose companions because both plants need 6 to 8 hours of sun and well-drained soil.

