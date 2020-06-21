'Iowa Gardens of the Past': Author explores lost, historic Iowa gardens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gardens grow only on the East and West coasts, and occasionally in the southern U.S.

It’s the impression left by most garden magazines and books today – and over the last century and a half. Stories and photos about Midwestern gardens seem few and far between within those glossy pages; Iowa gardens hardly ever. Books have been written and filled with historic images on American landscape and flower garden history; the Hawkeye state is overlooked.

Iowa grows corn and soybeans.

End of story.

Not for Beth Cody.

Cody, a garden blogger and small business owner who lives and gardens near Iowa City, became frustrated at being overlooked – “like Iowans have no history of gardening for beauty.” She began her own exhaustive search for ornamental gardens over a 130-year period in Iowa’s history and preserved her findings in the 320-page newly released hardcover book, “Iowa Gardens of the Past: Lost & Historic Gardens of Iowa 1850-1980.”