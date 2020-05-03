If it's spring in Iowa, there must be asparagus

Begin harvesting spears the third year after planting, snapping or snipping spears that are 6 to 8 inches long. Harvest continues through mid-June in Iowa. Harvest for young plants may last only 2 to 3 weeks. Check plants every other day for spears. Skinny, young spears are more tender than thick, older spears which can be woody.

Transplant asparagus crowns in early spring or late fall before the fall frost after foliage is cut back. Dig and lift crowns carefully; divide clump into two or more pieces. Water; don’t harvest heavily the following year.

Asparagus is dioecious — producing separate male and female plants. Male plants live longer and are more productive than female plants. ISU Extension suggests the following cultivars: “Jersey Giant,” “Jersey Knight,” “Jersey King,” Jersey Supreme,” “Mary Washington,” “Martha Washington,” “Purple Passion” and “Sweet Purple.”

Foliage should be trimmed back in fall after the first frost. A good frost will turn the foliage dry and brown, then cut it off at soil level. It’s a good idea to mulch the crowns with compost or well-rotted manure for winter protection.

You can fertilize with a good 10-10-10 garden fertilizer in early spring before spears begin to emerge.