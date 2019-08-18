A single tomato.
So far, it’s the only fruit I’ve harvested off my cherry tomato plant. I literally snatched it from the jaws of a dog.
One guess — no, two! — who brazenly gobbled other tomatoes right off the vines? I’m pointing the finger at Andy and his accomplice, Ollie.
“Goodhearted” is an introduction for next year from Proven Winners. Plants are compact and perfect in containers, reaching 8 to 12 inches tall. The semi-determinant, sun-loving cherry tomato is described as a “breakthrough” for size, production, tender skin and sweet-to-acid balance. Fruit ripens in 65 to 72 days.
Vines trail down up to 12 inches in a window box, hanging basket or patio planter. In my extra-large pot, I tucked in “Diamond Snow” euphorbia and “Raspberry Rush” Supertunia, both 2020 PW releases, with the tomato. The annuals are shallowly rooted, and they don’t compete for nutrients and water. It makes a pretty pot.
At first, the tomatoes resembled strands of green pearls. Then flesh became translucent and eventually, that sun-kissed blush appeared. Then it was time to harvest. I carried out a small bowl — and the ripe tomatoes were gone. One vine had been plucked clean. The other vine had a single red fruit at the top.
And there was Andy straining to snatch the last ripe tomato. Then I recalled seeing the dogs trot repeatedly down to the container garden, poking their heads out only when called. Andy has a long history of pilfering tomatoes, but it didn’t occur to me that he’d crawl into one pot and straddle it to reach the tomato vines in the next pot. Ollie, apparently, scarfed any tomatoes that dropped on the ground.
Luckily, there are more “Goodhearted” tomatoes ripening — and I’ve moved the stair-stepping pot.
I shared that tomato with the dogs, and the bite was delicious. I tossed their tiny quarters with crumbled bacon and a sprinkling of cheese. They wolfed it down — one of their best snacks ever.
