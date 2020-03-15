Good things come in small packages -- especially tiny tomatoes

If there’s a fad in gardening, it’s the trend toward tiny tomatoes.

New and recent tomato introductions are putting emphasis on flavor, not size. Flavors generally are sweet, and sizes range from cherry to currant-sized. Colors are typical reds, as well as yellow, orange, purple, pink and even black. Burpee’s offers seeds for “Black Cherry,” a deep-red cherry heirloom tomato with a black hue that is described having a “complex, rich, juicy and sweet” flavor. Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds offers a “White Currant” cherry tomato that is small and actually yellow, but packed with flavor.

“Candyland Red” is the lonely-only All-America Selection award-winning currant tomato. Currant tomatoes are smaller than cherry-type tomatoes. This variety is praised for the dark-red, sweet-flavored fruit, while the plant has a “tidier habit” than other currant-type plants with fruits usually forming on the outside of the vine.

