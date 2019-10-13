Early American colonists knew a good thing when they tasted it.
After the annual pumpkin harvest, they would cut the top of a pumpkin, remove the seeds and fill the innards with milk, spices and honey, and then bake it over hot ashes. It’s believed to be the precursor to that Thanksgiving favorite, pumpkin pie. Whipped cream — known as milk or cream snow —became popular in 16th century England and France, so maybe the colonists had a dollop or two on their sweetened, cooked pumpkin.
Pumpkin carving grew out of an Irish custom of carving jack-o-lanterns from potatoes and turnips and lighting them with an ember to ward off evil spirits. Irish immigrants in America continued the tradition with pumpkins.
These historical tidbits are provided by the National Garden Bureau, which declared 2019 is the “year of the pumpkin.” Pumpkin belongs to the Cucurbitaceae family and the species C. pepo, which includes varieties of winter and summer squash, zucchini and gourds. Some winter squash from the species C. maxima, such as “Jarrahdale,” “Turk’s Turban” and giant pumpkins, and C. moschata (“Rouge Vif D’Etampes” and “Long Island Cheese”) are often called pumpkins because of their appearance.
You have free articles remaining.
Pumpkin sizes range from 4 ounces to more than 1,000 pounds. They’re not just orange, either. Colors include white, yellow, green, blue, pink, tan and red. Some have deep ribs or mottled and warty skin.
Look for “pie” pumpkins for cooking and making pumpkin puree for pies. Flesh is dense and sweet and better for cooking, often C. maxima or c. moschata varieties like “Rouge Vif D’Etampes” (the “Cinderella” pumpkin), although C. pepo “Pik-A-Pie ” is prized for its flavor. NGB describes “Naked Bear” as all-around excellent variety for edible seeds and cooking.“Pepitas,” an All America Selection winner, is recommended for flavor,
Varieties for carving and fall displays include “Gladiator,” “Magic Lantern” and “Howden,” or the unusual pumpkins like “Warty Goblin,” “Mellow Yellow” and “Super Moon.” Miniature pumpkins weigh less than 2 pounds. Look for “Hooligan,” “Baby Boo,” “Jack Be Little” and AAS winner “Wee-B-Little.”
Direct-sow seeds between late May and mid-June, or start seeds indoors earlier and transplant into the garden. Small pumpkins need a 12-foot area, large pumpkins 24 feet and giant pumpkins 36 to 48 feet per plant for proper spacing.
Fertilize during the growing season. Fruit set is strongest if flowers are bee-pollinated, NGB reports. Harvest when stems begin to dry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.