Gold-leaved hostas are bright treasures in shady settings

Summer’s steam heat is switched on high — and my hostas couldn’t be happier. The sheer girth and lush, chartreuse leaves on “Sum and Substance,” for example, appear as if it’s growing in a tropical paradise, not a sweltering backyard in northeast Iowa.

Thanks to steady rain and heat, my hostas are elbowing each other for room and nearly swallowing the coleus I planted in their midst for color. I know gardeners who collect hostas like some people collect souvenir spoons, labeling each variety as it goes in the ground. I’m not so careful, and generally trust to memory to dredge up names.

But I don’t think I’ll easily forget “Coast to Coast.” I have my eye on this striking, golden yellow, wavy-leaved hosta for easing into a blank spot. An upright, vase-shaped hosta from the “Shadowland” series, it reaches 30 inches tall and 36 inches wide. Broad, puckered leaves transition from chartreuse-yellow in spring to lighter gold in summer. Morning sun enhances the color and leaves stay gold; most gold hostas eventually turn green.

“Coast to Coast” prefers enriched, moist and well-drained soil, or in a container, good quality potting soil with slow-release fertilizer. Stop fertilizing after mid-summer.