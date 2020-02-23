Fragrant English lavender makes fragrant garden companion

Plant roses and lavender for luck.

As a lover of both roses and lavender, I’ve taken author Alice Hoffman’s admonishment to heart.

Each spring I plant lavender bedding plants on the edge of a border near my back porch steps. They are fragrant companions to a trio of David Austin roses, a smattering of irises and daylilies.

When a breeze drifts through the garden, a whisper of the fresh, slightly soapy lavender mingled with damask rose wafts onto the porch and smells

heaven-scent.

As fall frosts approach, I snip off the fragrant stems. I’ll use garden twine or ribbon to tie the wands together and dangle it on a hook in a closet. Or, I’ll strip off the buds and make drawer sachets from cheesecloth, muslin or pretty bits of fabric.

I’d like to wave a magic wand when it comes to this woody perennial herb. English lavender seldom overwinters in my garden. And I’m not the only gardener who has loved and lost lavender.

But this is the year of lavender, proclaimed by the National Garden Bureau, so I’m determined to keep trying.