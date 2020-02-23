Fragrant English lavender makes fragrant garden companion

Plant roses and lavender for luck.
As a lover of both roses and lavender, I’ve taken author Alice Hoffman’s admonishment to heart.
Each spring I plant lavender bedding plants on the edge of a border near my back porch steps. They are fragrant companions to a trio of David Austin roses, a smattering of irises and daylilies.
When a breeze drifts through the garden, a whisper of the fresh, slightly soapy lavender mingled with damask rose wafts onto the porch and smells
heaven-scent.
As fall frosts approach, I snip off the fragrant stems. I’ll use garden twine or ribbon to tie the wands together and dangle it on a hook in a closet. Or, I’ll strip off the buds and make drawer sachets from cheesecloth, muslin or pretty bits of fabric.
I’d like to wave a magic wand when it comes to this woody perennial herb. English lavender seldom overwinters in my garden. And I’m not the only gardener who has loved and lost lavender.
But this is the year of lavender, proclaimed by the National Garden Bureau, so I’m determined to keep trying.
We’ve all admired photos and paintings of lush lavender fields. Typically, it’s French lavender varieties with thick flower clusters waving on tall stems. French or reblooming Spanish lavenders (L. stoechas and L. dentata) need more temperate climates than our Zone 5. Most varieties aren’t winter hardy and are better suited to USDA Zones 6-9. “Phenomenal” lavender is a French variety that is supposed to be reliably cold-hardy to Zone 5.
In Zone 5, English lavender (L. augustifolia) varieties are better choices. Known for their heavy fragrance, gray-green foliage and purple or blue-purple flowering wands, these plants grow from 6 to 24 inches in height.
“Hidcote,” “Munstead” and “SuperBlue” have been garden favorites for years. Also consider “Blue Spear,” “Ellagance,” “Lady,” “Sweet Romance,” “Aromatico” and “Lavender Lady,” an All American Selection winner. Breeders are cross-breeding lavenders to create more variety, color and growth habits, NGB reports, such as “Fred Boutin,” “Edelweiss” and “Hidcote Giant.”
Give lavender full sun, well-draining soil and good air circulation between plants. This year, I plan to incorporate gravel or sand into their area in the border to create more favorable growing conditions. Lavender requires little or no fertilizer. Water until well-established.
English lavender varieties for Zone 5 gardens PHOTOS