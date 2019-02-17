Snow has stacked up in my bird bath and looks like a perfectly frosted, three-tiered wedding cake. When I saw it outside my kitchen window, I couldn’t help but sing a few lyrics from Billy Idol’s “White Wedding.” The whole garden is a sculpted white landscape intersected by furrowed paths carved out by the shovel and dog paws.
I’m looking forward to spring — who isn’t? — but for most of us, gardening begins in the winter. We flip through seed and plant catalogs, make our lists, place orders, sketch out plans and daydream. Near the top of my list is adding more blue flowers to the garden. The mix of perennial and annual flowers described here are either true blue, or sort-of-blue-but-more-purple.
“Bluebird” aster: Asters are one of my favorite go-to fall perennials, but mine are all shades of purple. “Bluebird” reaches about 4 inches tall and offers a profusion of sky-blue daisy-like flowers. Butterflies and other pollinating insects flock to asters, and the plant is a host for butterfly larvae. Plant in full sun for late summer and early fall.
“Blue Planet” ageratum: Beautiful, slightly fuzzy bluish-purple flowers bloom in full to partial sun. This bushy annual reaches 24 to 36 inches high and can be grown in containers or in borders.
“Melba Higgins” aquilegia (columbine): Columbines are gorgeous in the spring and early summer garden. This one has midnight blue flowers with long spurs on a medium-sized perennial that tolerates shade. Like other columbines, it self-sows, but you can prevent seeding by deadheading.
“Jack Frost” brunnera macrophylla: Bright blue flowers, similar to forget-me-nots, bloom in spring over heart-shaped, frosted leaves. The plant does well in mostly shady conditions and will multiply.
“Blue Bird” delphinium: Delphiniums seldom last long in my perennial border, but I’m willing to keep trying for this beautiful deep-blue flower with a bright white center. Spires are tall and bloom from early to late summer in full sun. Deadhead spent blooms.
“Georgia Blue” veronica: Rich blue flowers with white eyes and dark green foliage tipped in copper and burgundy —what’s not to love? This perennial blooms through spring in full sun to half sun.
“Belarina Cobalt Blue” primula: A cottage garden favorite, these fully double rich cobalt-to-purple blooms are fragrant and long-lasting.
“Evening Sensation” petunia: A multiflora petunia, “Evening Sensation” blooms are soft indigo blue and fragrant. Upright plants are loaded with small flowers on compact plants. This annual was a 2017 All America Selections winner.
