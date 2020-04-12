Evocative color comes along more than 'once in a blue moon'

“Stand by Me” clematis: A simply gorgeous clematis with blue bell-shaped flowers that nod on a non-vining herbaceous plant, it dies to the ground at the end of the season. It can handle sun to part sun and blooms in early summer.

“Crystal Blue” salvia: This perennial salvia is catnip for pollinators – and for gardeners, too, because the color is as close to sky blue as salvia gets. The mounded foliage is fragrant. Plant it in drifts for impact.

“Bennerup Blue” Siberian iris: An herbaceous perennial, this Siberian iris has lovely beardless blooms in a calming shade of blue. The plant is adaptable for use in borders, as well as near ponds and water features.

“Blue Chiffon” rose of Sharon: Large, single blue anemone-like flowers are real showstoppers among late summer perennials. Flowers have fluffy centers that set few to no seeds. The plant is heat- and drought-tolerant and long-blooming. It blooms on new wood.

“Blue Muffin” viburnum: Described as possibly one of the most durable viburnums for the Midwest, the viburnum produces creamy white flowers, then blue fruit for wildlife in late summer. For more fruit production, another cultivar of Arrowhead viburnum will act as a cross pollinator. Deer resistant.