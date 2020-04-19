Edible ornamentals double the fun in your garden

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Edible ornamental” may sound like an oxymoron, but one of the joys of gardening is a plant that is just as beautiful to look at it is delicious to eat. Of course, I could argue that most edibles – vegetables, herbs, fruits – are ornamental, but not all flowers are edible. Some flowers can be downright dangerous – monkshood and angel trumpets, for example.

That said, the National Garden Bureau suggests there are some very worthy edible ornamentals for this season.

Basil “Everleaf Emerald Towers” is dark green with glossy leaves and a columnar habit. The fragrance is spicy with traditional Genovese flavor – pungent, intense with a sweet, clove-like finish. It fits easily into a sunny flower border or bed after temperatures warm above 50 F, and flowers 10 to 12 weeks later than standard basil.

Sun-loving Mexican anise “Dropshot” is another valuable herb. The taste is sweet anise/licorice, and the look is fern-like. “Dropshot” grows under 12 inches tall and spreads 10 to 12 inches wide. Heat- and drought-tolerant, it also can hold up to rain and wind.