So you’ve adopted Marie Kondo’s KonMari Method for decluttering your home and kept only the stuff that “sparks joy.”
Maybe it’s time to turn your attention to the garden. If you’re like me, you’ve reached a certain age where planting every vegetable in the alphabet doesn’t spark much joy. Mainly, the thought sparks a fiery ache in my knees.
Container gardening is my go-to for decluttering my plant list (plus it’ll reduce the quantity of Ibuprofen and ice packs needed), and peppers are one of my favorite container veggies.
Choose a pretty, good-sized pot with good drainage holes. Place it in a sunny location. Fill the pot with good-quality organic potting soil. You may be tempted to use garden soil. My advice is, don’t. Garden soil can compact in the pot and make it difficult for water and nutrients to pass through to the roots.
Don’t crowd — one pepper per pot. Insert stakes or cage now; peppers are upright plants, but branches may need support when loaded with fruit. Water daily, maybe twice if days are hot.
Here are some new pepper introductions suggested by the National Garden Bureau.
“Nassau” — A cubanelle (Italian frying pepper or Cuban pepper), “Nassau” offers 7- to 8-inch long cylindrical fruits with lobed ends. The pepper is usually used when unripe and light green, but can be eaten red. The plant reaches 18 to 24 inches tall, and the flavor is sweet.
“Park’s Mini Bell Peppers” — Baby bell peppers that are the perfect single-size portion. NGG says “these peppers won’t disappoint” with an excellent, fresh bite. Bushy plants reach 18 to 24 inches tall and spread 18 inches. Sweet fruit is red, orange and yellow at maturity.
“Just Sweet” — An All-America Selection, “Just Sweet” is a unique small snacking pepper with four lobes. The 3-inch fruits are described as “deliciously sweet with nice thick walls. Peppers are exceptionally bright, shiny and a vivid yellow color with a flavor described as sweet with aromatic accents.”
“Primero Red” —One of the earliest-ripening habaneros on the market, this plant has a mounding habit and produces fruit ready to harvest as early as bell peppers. Yields are large. Peppers have one-third the heat of standard habaneros.
“Sweet Habanero Orange” — This pepper has the same shape, color and aroma as the extremely spicy habanero pepper. The difference is its heat level, according to NGB. “Sweet Habanero Orange” has an average heat rating of about 850 Scoville Units. The fruit is lantern-shaped and slightly wrinkled.
“Waltz” — NBG describes the pepper as an “honest-to-goodness drying paprika.” Fruits are 6- to 7-inches long, slender and slightly curved. Green fruit ripens to dark red. A smoky, rich flavor develops with maturity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.