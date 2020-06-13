Cool blues for your landscape & garden

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Calm, boundless “Classic Blue” is Pantone’s 2020 color of year. The color is described as evocative of the evening sky, and it’s as appealing in the landscape as it in a yard of fabric or painted on a wall.

Blue works in the garden as a modern punch of color, or in waves drifting through a garden. Here are a few blue-flowering (or near to blue) annuals, perennials and shrubs with bluish foliage or berries to consider for your own slice of sky.

These cool blues are simply joyous when planted alongside pink, purple, yellow or white-blooming plants.

“Laguna Dark Blue” lobelia: A long-blooming, real blue lobelia with good heat tolerance, it offers continuous bloom. Deadheading is not necessary on a plant that reaches 6 to 12 inches tall and trails up to 24 inches, perfect for hanging baskets and containers.

“Sentimental Blue” balloon flower: With its beautiful bloom that is close to true blue, this dwarf perennial blooms all summer long at the front of a border. It reaches 6 to 12 inches high and 12 to 18 inches wide.