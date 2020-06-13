Cool blues for your landscape & garden

Calm, boundless “Classic Blue” is Pantone’s 2020 color of year. The color is described as evocative of the evening sky, and it’s as appealing in the landscape as it in a yard of fabric or painted on a wall.
Blue works in the garden as a modern punch of color, or in waves drifting through a garden. Here are a few blue-flowering (or near to blue) annuals, perennials and shrubs with bluish foliage or berries to consider for your own slice of sky.
These cool blues are simply joyous when planted alongside pink, purple, yellow or white-blooming plants.
“Laguna Dark Blue” lobelia: A long-blooming, real blue lobelia with good heat tolerance, it offers continuous bloom. Deadheading is not necessary on a plant that reaches 6 to 12 inches tall and trails up to 24 inches, perfect for hanging baskets and containers.
“Sentimental Blue” balloon flower: With its beautiful bloom that is close to true blue, this dwarf perennial blooms all summer long at the front of a border. It reaches 6 to 12 inches high and 12 to 18 inches wide.
“Beth’s Blue” starflower: This annual resembles a pincushion, mounded and studded with star-shaped lavender flowers. It’s an easy-care, medium-sized, heat-tolerant plant that requires no deadheading.
“Bennerup Blue” Siberian iris: An herbaceous perennial, this Siberian iris has lovely beardless blooms in a calming shade of blue. The plant is adaptable for use in borders, as well as near ponds and water features.
“Blue Muffin” viburnum: Described as possibly one of the most durable viburnums for the Midwest, the viburnum produces creamy white flowers, then blue fruit for wildlife in late summer. For more fruit production, another cultivar of Arrowhead viburnum will act as a cross pollinator. Deer resistant.
“Blue Skies” lilac: Suitable for zones 3-8, this lilac’s bright green foliage is an effective contrast to lavender-blue flowers blooming in mid-May. It does well in sun to part sun.
