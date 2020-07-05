Coloring inside the lines: Coleus offer remarkable variety, styles

Beautiful foliage plants are highly prized in perennial gardens. After flowers have finished blooming, foliage plants like coleus are welcome for their remarkable diversity of colors and combinations, as well as downright unusual shapes and textures. Newer varieties do well in shade and sun.
They’re the perfect plant for coloring inside the lines of a border or bed. Massed coleus plantings in all one color or a combo can have phenomenal impact in a sun-to-shade border. Think cool lime, such as “Lime Time,” the yellow edged “Ruby Punch,” or the ruffled orange “Wicked Hot” to brighten a shady area, or add depth with dark burgundy and chocolate coleus varieties. They’re also marvelous in containers both as fillers and thrillers, depending on the leaf shape and color combination.
The “Under the Sea” coleus series is particularly striking with interesting foliage shapes, textures and colors. And for the first time ever, a coleus took home honors as an All America Selection for 2020, the deep red “Main Street Beale Street.”
Coleus should be planted after frost danger has passed in the spring and evening temperatures stay above 60 F. The plants are tolerant of a range of soil conditions, according to the National Garden Bureau, but do not like extreme conditions — too wet or too dry. Don’t overcrowd. Light feeding with a slow-release fertilizer is recommended every two weeks, especially in containers. Have a light hand — over-feeding can cause colors to suffer. If containers are in sunny locations, use a moisture-retentive potting soil.
They like heat (below 95 F), but languish below 55 F. Yes, these are annuals, but you can move them indoors and treat them like houseplants during colder months. Remember to rotate plants, avoid overwatering or letting plants dry out, and make sure there is adequate light.
Many gardeners pinch back their plants every few weeks to prevent flowering and encourage branching and foliage development. Newer varieties flower later in the season, but pinching helps with keeping a coleus in shape. If you’re going to pinch, do it just above a set of leaves or branch junction, suggests the NGB. Personally, I pinch some plants and leave flowers on others because bees love them.
Here are some coleus varieties to consider:
“ColorBlaze Rediculous” — Award-winning coleus with glorious red foliage on sun-to-shade tolerant plants for both landscape and container planting.
“ColorBlaze Wicked Witch” — Two-toned deep burgundy to almost chocolate foliage with an outer chartreuse ruffled edge; sun-to-shade tolerant, 24 to 40 inches tall and 18 to 36 inches side.
“Heartbreaker” — Broad maroon leaves with hot pink heart and bright green edge; will not fade in sun; reaches 14 to 26 inches tall and 14 to 16 inches wide.
“Lime Time” — Sun-loving lime-to-chartreuse foliage; heat-tolerant; 24 to 40 inches tall and 18 to 30 inches wide.
“ColorBlaze Wicked Hot” — Pretty ruffle-edged deep orange foliage; 24 to 40 inches tall and 18 to 30 inches wide; heat-tolerant; late to flower.
“Ruby Punch” — Narrow leaves in shades of red with yellow, pointed edges; 14 to 26 inches tall and 14 to 16 inches wide.
“Coleus Under the Sea Black Coral” — Upright coleus is 12 to 18 inches tall; color is so dark purple that it reads visually as black; foliage resembles coral. Other “Under the Sea” coleus include “Sea Monkey Purple” with tiny celadon leaves with dark purple described as terrarium-sized, “Red Coral,” a small, semi-cascading coleus; “Sea Urchin Red,” with long, strap-like red foliage; and “Sea Weed,” a very small plant with black and green leaves that has a rather bizarre appearance. These are developed by Hort Couture and can be expensive, as coleus goes.
“Main Street Beale Street” — Red foliage doesn’t fade, bleach or blotch; lush, bushy plant grows from 24 to 36 inches; does not bloom until late in the season; full sun to full shade.
