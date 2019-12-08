If you really need an excuse to indulge in a passion for the season’s favorite flower, the poinsettia, here’s one: Thursday is National Poinsettia Day.
Congress created the day in 2002 to honor Paul Ecke Jr., “father of the poinsettia industry.” The Ecke family also succeeded in making the poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima) our official Christmas flower. According to poinsettiaday.com, the sale of poinsettias during the holiday season contributes $250 million to the US economy.
Poinsettias are native to Mexico, known as La Flor de la Nochebuena or “Flower of the Holy Night.” They are displayed in Mexico for Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrations on Dec. 12. The date also marks the death of the poinsettia’s namesake, Joel Roberts Poinsett. The ambassador to Mexico was a physican and botanist, and in the 1820’s, he sent cuttings from the native Mexican plant to his South Carolina home.
Americans still see red at the holidays — the color of Christmas and still the most popular poinsettia color. In the last 25 years, growers have continued to improve plant quality, colors and form, including a V-shaped growth habit that produces stronger, upright plants.
In 2018, the North American Poinsettia trials evaluated 130 cultivars, including 21 that were newly introduced or released to the North American market. Many of the trialed cultivars may never make it to market, and you likely won’t find these cultivars at your favorite nursery or greenhouse. Breeders may not offer some varieties to growers, and growers prefer tried-and-true varieties. They may experiment with a few new varieties in small numbers, recognizing that consumers buy poinsettias by color and size, and usually not by cultivar names.
New varieties include “Christmas Joy Marble,” a novelty poinsettia in with marbled bracts in creamy white and soft pink featuring the v-shaped upright habit; “Princettia Pure White,” a compact, pure-white poinsettia with deep green leaves, and its sister poinsettia, “Princettia Queen Pink,” with vibrant pink bracts that is somewhere between compact and traditional-sized poinsettias, as well as “Christmas Beauty Cinnamon,” a compact pink novelty from Ball/Selecta with sturdy, thick stems.
When choosing a poinsettia:
- Look for foliage down to the soil line, stiff stems, thoroughly colored bracts and fullness from all angles.
- No signs of wilting, drooping or breakage. Avoid plants displayed in paper, mesh or plastic sleeves or plants crowded together for display. The longer the plant is sleeved, the more quickly it deteriorates. Crowding can cause premature bract loss due to lack of air flow.
- Don’t purchase a plant displayed near an entrance or heating/cooling source. Fluctuations in temperature can cause bract loss.
- Soil should be moist, not wet.
- When transporting the plant, protect it from cold winds and temperatures below 50 F. It should be inserted in a sleeve or roomy bag to cover the plant. Don’t leave it in the car while you shop, either, or you could end up with leafless twigs. Unwrap when you arrive at home.
- Follow these care tips:
- Place plant in indirect sunlight for at least six hours daily. Diffuse direct sun with a sheer curtain.
- Provide room temperatures between 68 and 70 F.
- Water when the soil feels dry to the touch. Better yet, if the soil feels very nearly dry, water, because you’re likely to forget and poinsettias don’t like to dry out.
- Don’t place plants near cold drafts or excessive heat. Avoid placing plants near appliances, fireplaces or ventilating ducts.
- Don’t overwater your plant or allow it to sit in standing water. Always remove a plant from any decorative container before watering, and allow the water to drain completely.
- Resist fertilizing the plant when it is in bloom.
