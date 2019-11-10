One of my favorite autumnal sayings is from John Burroughs: “How beautifully leaves grow old. How full of light and color are their last days.”
The “Autumn Blaze” maple gave up the ghost too early this fall, dropping leaves in colorful drifts that turned the grass from green to crimson. But sheltered against a fence, the burning bush stubbornly clings to its brilliant scarlet leaves.
It’s more tree than shrub after 15 or so years, and I’m surprised it has survived with its roots in ground saturated with juglone from black walnut roots, stems, buds, leaves and nut hulls from the tree next door. It took years for it be become established and grow.
Few shrubs can compete with the glorious fall display provided by burning bush. It’s also described as one of the “most hated” because older varieties can be invasive. Prune away suckers and remove berries as soon as they form to prevent seeding.
There are several burning bush varieties that are spectacular accents. Monrovia’s Dwarf Burning Bush (Euonymus alatus ‘Compactus”) is known for its intense scarlet red leaves in fall. The shrub has a compact, mounded form that grows at a moderate rate to 6 to 8 feet tall and 8 to 10 feet wide. It has been described as “exceptional” when mass planted, particularly in the foreground of large conifers or evergreen shrubs.
Monrovia’s “Cole’s Compact Burning Bush” is “a tidy, well-behaved shrub with compact branching and dense foliage.” Foliage is fine and fall color is blazing red. Again, it grows moderately and can reach 6 to 8 feet tall and wide.
“Unforgettable Fire” from Proven Winners is lauded for outstanding fall color, dense and fine branching, nice bark and smaller leaves. Foliage turns cherry red on a mounding bush. Reaching 60 to 84 inches tall, it is adaptable to most soils —except wet.
Vivid red foliage and a tight growth habit characterize “Fireball.” It reaches 7 feet tall — about three inches shorter than many varieties. It doesn’t suffer winter damage or dieback, regardless of how harsh
the conditions.
For the best color, plant your burning bush in full sun. They’ll grow in light shade — mine does, but the foliage turns later in fall and if the weather turns too soon, it may drop its leaves before fully coloring up. Fertilize in early spring. Do any heavy pruning in late winter.
