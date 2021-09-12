Bulb-ling over: Finally, why tulip displays fade away

A ny gardener who has spent hours – or days digging holes or struggling with a bulb planter or auger knows the frustration that comes a few years later when you wonder – “Where did all my tulips go?”

Critters are easy to blame, especially gimlet-eyed, furtive squirrels, for the theft of bulbs. They may steal or relocate a few tulip bulbs, but the dwindling return of blooms has nothing to do with animals or anything you’ve done wrong.

It’s simply the nature of tulips, according to Colorblends, a third generation American bulb wholesaler with roots in Holland. Finally, we have the straight skinny on why tulips don’t flower well the second and subsequent years until they all but disappear.

Repeat performances, apparently, aren’t at all a sure thing.