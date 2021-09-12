 Skip to main content
Bulb-ling over: Finally, why tulip displays fade away
A ny gardener who has spent hours – or days digging holes or struggling with a bulb planter or auger knows the frustration that comes a few years later when you wonder – “Where did all my tulips go?”

Critters are easy to blame, especially gimlet-eyed, furtive squirrels, for the theft of bulbs. They may steal or relocate a few tulip bulbs, but the dwindling return of blooms has nothing to do with animals or anything you’ve done wrong.

It’s simply the nature of tulips, according to Colorblends, a third generation American bulb wholesaler with roots in Holland. Finally, we have the straight skinny on why tulips don’t flower well the second and subsequent years until they all but disappear.

Repeat performances, apparently, aren’t at all a sure thing.

Tulip bulbs we purchase and plant in the fall have been “groomed to bloom” by Dutch growers, raised in sandy Dutch soil and fertilized at the right time and in the right amount. Flowers are snipped off in spring after barely opening so the bulb’s energy is not depleted. Foliage stays on the plants and allowed to grow for another six weeks. After bulbs go dormant in early summer, Dutch growers dig up the bulbs and store them in a climate-controlled warehouse. This mimics the long, dry and hot summers in the mountains of Central Asia where most tulips are native.

All of this effort yields a high percentage of flowering-size bulbs, including top-size bulbs measuring 12 centimeters in circumference or larger. Top-size bulbs don’t get larger when planted in our gardens; they get smaller by splitting into two or more bulbs. Those bulblets will take years to reach flowering size. Other bulbs rot in heavy soil or succumb to excessive moisture. You may spear a few weeding or planting perennials in the border. As a result, the display it took you several hours or more to plant dwindles into oblivion.

You can hedge your bets, though. Darwin hybrids are known to bloom beautifully for more than a single year, or look for Fosterianas and wild or species tulips, which have a tendency to perennialize. You may not need to replant for two or three seasons after the first bloom.

Give your perennial tulips the best encouragement to bloom in future years. Colorblends recommends:

  • Fertilize bulbs when foliage pushes through the soil in early spring. Don’t overdo it. A light scattering of a low-nitrogen fertilizer, preferably organic, is enough.
  • Remove the spent flowers as soon as the bulbs finish blooming. Snapping off the top 3 inches of the flower stem prevents seed formation and focuses energy instead on bulb growth.
  • Allow the foliage to yellow and wither completely before you remove it.
  • Avoid summer irrigation. Tulips prefer to be dry during their dormancy.
Frequently asked questions

Q: What is the best time to plant spring-flowering bulbs?

A: Plant approximately six weeks before hard frost begins or the soil temperature drops to 55 F or cooler. This usually happens with the average nighttime temperatures are 50 F or lower. It's not rocket science: it's biology. Bulbs need time to establish their roots in fall. The stronger the root system, the better able it is to thrive over winter and put on a good show in spring.

Bulbs planted in warm, wet soil will mildew and rot.

Q: What if the winter arrives before I can get bulbs planted?

A. Not to worry. If the ground isn't frozen, get out there and plant (even after a light snowfall). Give them a chance. They won't last the winter without being planted. If you can't get them in the ground, put them in pots.

Q: How should I store bulbs before planting?

A. In a cool, dark place. No direct sunlight.

Q: Should I water bulbs after planting?

A. Water well after planting. (Choose a well-draining location). Fall rains usually provide enough moisture to eliminate more watering.

Sometimes it's just too mulch

Mulching fall-planted flower bulbs is a good idea, but not for the reasons you think.

Most people think mulch should be applied right after planting to keep soil warm so bulbs won't freeze over winter. Instead, apply mulch much later, once the ground gets colder, to keep the soil temperature consistently cool over winter. The goal is to minimize damage from frost heaves and help retain moisture in the soil through winter. It also discourages mice, voles and other critters from messing in your beds. Plant your bulbs according to schedule, then mulch just before cold weather is at your doorstep to mulch.

Planting depth guide

8 inches deep ---- Tulips, hyacinths, daffodils and larger bulbs

5 inches deep --- Crocus, muscari, species tulips, smaller bulbs

Rule of thumb

Use your hand as a handy measuring tool in the garden.

1. Measure your hand and memorize its pertinent dimensions: From wrist to tip of middle finger (usually about 7 to 8 inches); hand's inside span, from crook at base of thumb to tip of index finger (usually 5.5 inches); and last joint of thumb (usually 1 to 2 inches).

2. To gauge planting depths: For large bulbs, use full hand to measure depth; for smaller bulbs, use inside span of hand from crook of thumb to tip of index finger.

4 bulb myths BUSTED!

1. The Black Tulip

There are no black tulips, though a few varieties come pretty close. They look black on a cloudy day, but with the sun behind them they show their true color: eggplant. We carry Queen of Night. It adds depth to bright colors.

2. Pink-Cupped Daffodils

In daffodils, “pink” is a relative term. Some catalogs and websites show daffodils with clear pink or even blue-pink cups, but what you see in your garden is salmon or apricot or peach. Yes, it’s pink compared to the usual daffodil colors (yellow, white, and orange) and it’s beautiful, but baby pink it’s not. (To see our pink-cupped daffodils, see our Apricot color listing.)

3. The Blue Tulip

There is no such thing as a blue tulip. You’ll find tulips described and pictured as blue in catalogs and on the web, but when spring comes, the blue you longed for will be just another (lovely) shade of lilac, violet, or plain old purple. Despite the ever-growing range of tulip colors, blue is still just a hybridizer’s dream. (There are other spring-flowering bulbs that make flowers in shades of blue. See our Blue color listing.)

4. You Can Plant Tulips at Any Time of Year

All spring-flowering bulbs make roots in the fall, grow and flower in the spring, and then go dormant in summer. The only time to plant them is in the fall (September to December), when the soil has cooled down. If someone has leftover bulbs for sale in spring or early summer, beware: chances are good the bulbs are dry and dead, and even if somehow they are still alive, they are unlikely to flower properly.

Source: Colorblends

