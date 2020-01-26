Brighten drab winter with visions of blooming new petunias

It’s been too cold to think about much more than how many calories shivering burns in an hour. But cozy beneath a fleece blanket and two dogs dreaming of rabbits and treats at my feet, my thoughts — and fervent hopes — drift to an early spring that rousts out the snow and bitter winds.
The vision of new petunias, too, brightens these drab, dreary winter days. A bushel of new introductions will be making their debuts in nurseries, garden centers and seed catalogs for spring.
Two additions to the popular Supertunia petunia series are “Raspberry Rush” and “Vista Snowdrift.” Supertunias have slightly mounded habits and vigorous growth. Plants can reach up to 2 feet in height that fills and spills over pots and tumbles over the front edges of beds and borders. Medium to large-sized flowers bloom continuously throughout the season in full to part sun. Plants are heat-resistant. “Raspberry Rush” is pink with white markings, while “Vista Snowdrift” has crisp white flowers.
In the Supertunia “Mini Vista” collection, cheerful “Indigo” has soft blue-purple flowers that drench the vigorous plant from spring to fall. This color joins “Violet Star,” “Sangria’ and “Morning Glory” in the series.
“King of Hearts” is new in the Amore series. It is an early-flowering petunia that stays under 12 inches in height, and flowers are charming in red and white stripes. “ColorRush White” is a bright white petunia under 12 inches with exceptional garden performance with regular fertilizing.
“Durabloom Royal Pink” is a pretty pink petunia with a red eye. An early-flowering type, it is heat and humidity tolerant and bounces back quickly after a rain. Sheering off 10 to 15 percent of the outer foliage during the heat of summer encourages reblooming.
New in the Tea series, “Light Violet” is a violet-purple petunia with faint striations and a deeper purple eye, while “SuperCal,” available in numerous colors, combines the best properties of petunias and calibrachoa to withstand heat and summer rains.
Surfinia “Purple Starshine” is a bicolor novelty with purple blooms with center star pattern that appear on compact, mounded plants.
This year is the 25th anniversary of the Wave petunia. “Carmine Velour” is an All-America Selections winner that is the lowest-growing member in the series, spreading up to 4 feet. It blooms continuously in containers and landscapes, and the color is intense and vibrant.
Resource: National Garden Bureau