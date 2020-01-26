Brighten drab winter with visions of blooming new petunias

It’s been too cold to think about much more than how many calories shivering burns in an hour. But cozy beneath a fleece blanket and two dogs dreaming of rabbits and treats at my feet, my thoughts — and fervent hopes — drift to an early spring that rousts out the snow and bitter winds.

The vision of new petunias, too, brightens these drab, dreary winter days. A bushel of new introductions will be making their debuts in nurseries, garden centers and seed catalogs for spring.

Two additions to the popular Supertunia petunia series are “Raspberry Rush” and “Vista Snowdrift.” Supertunias have slightly mounded habits and vigorous growth. Plants can reach up to 2 feet in height that fills and spills over pots and tumbles over the front edges of beds and borders. Medium to large-sized flowers bloom continuously throughout the season in full to part sun. Plants are heat-resistant. “Raspberry Rush” is pink with white markings, while “Vista Snowdrift” has crisp white flowers.

In the Supertunia “Mini Vista” collection, cheerful “Indigo” has soft blue-purple flowers that drench the vigorous plant from spring to fall. This color joins “Violet Star,” “Sangria’ and “Morning Glory” in the series.