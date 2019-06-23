I love ruffles, but I can’t wear them. So I plant coral bells.
Foliage is at least as important as flowers in a border. After all, it’s what you’re left with after flowers have said their hurrahs and faded away, especially in a border that spends its day in the shade. In the last 20 years, coral bells have evolved from the classic, dark-foliaged “Palace Purple” into fashionable colors, frillier foliage and more sizes to fit large and small gardens. Some cultivars are more sun tolerant.
This spring, I’ve given into my inner need for ruffles, including the bright red “Cherry Truffles” from Proven Winners. By fall, the color will mellow into a mahogany red. It’s one of PW’s “Dolce” coral bells that are smaller and better suited to the front of the border. They also fit nicely into containers – solo, or as part of a combo. Look for “Wildberry,” a gorgeous bright purple coral bell with glossy leaves and charcoal veins. White flowers float on dark stems. “Apple Twist” is equally striking with wavy edges in chartreuse yellow that mature to apple green. In spring, the foliage emerges as reddish.
“Primo” collection coral bells are larger, “look-at-me” cultivars that are showy in the landscape or filling a container. Have a darker border that needs brightening? Try “Pretty Pistachio.” Foliage is lime green and chartreuse and clusters of pink flowers bloom nearly all season. Silver brushes the apricot-orange, deeply ruffled foliage of “Peachberry Ice” as the season winds down. Foliage undersides are bright pink. Jet-black drama queen “Black Pearl” has scalloped leaves with rosy purple undersides.
Coral bells need 4 to 6 hours of sunlight per day— in the morning hours, and by afternoon, plants should be out of the sun. Plants with lighter foliage need more shade. Varieties with near-black or dark and saturated colors will do fine with more sun. But if the edges turn brown and crispy, it’s too much sun. Move the plant to a shadier location.
Soil should be moist and well-drained, not soggy. Wet soil and piles of snow can be the death of coral bells. Plants with fuzzy leaves need less water and are more heat tolerant that coral bells with shiny leaves. In containers, make sure there are drainage holes.
Some varieties will be brighter in spring, but as the weather heats up, the foliage may appear to have a silver overlay. That’s normal. Coral bell flowers have often been described as insignificant. But that’s not true of all varieties. Some newer cultivars produce pretty flowers in white, red or pink that can be cut and used in flower arrangements.
Feed in the spring. Just a few handfuls of slow-release fertilizer or compost in a circle around the plants will encourage foliage development.
