Beginning gardeners may need glossary of basic terms

Habit: How a plant grows, its form or structure. Mounding is a rounded plant wider than it is tall; spreading plants inch along the ground, rooting itself at nodes on the stem; trailing plants inch along but don’t root; climbers are vines that use suckers or tendrils to climb; upright plants grow tall and straight; vase-shaped plants are wider at the top than the bottom. Plants can be herbaceous, woody or succulent.

Harden off: Seedlings started indoors and greenhouse-grown plants need to be introduced to outdoor temperatures and sunlight gradually and in a protected setting before planting in the ground.

Height: Short plants are 10 inches or less, sometimes called “front of border” plants; medium plants are 10 to 24 inches tall, perfect for middle of the border; tall plants are 24 inches or taller, often recommended for “back of the border.”

N-P-K: Nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium are the main nutrients in fertilizer.

Perennial: Cold-hardy plants that return each spring. Some are long-lived; others have life spans of just a few years, while some perennials can be reinvigorated by dividing every few years.