Although the old two-story farmhouse was structurally sound, it was in serious need of a revitalizing and refreshing re-design to fit this young family’s busy modern lifestyle.

So, the house was gutted to make room for a more open concept and a few other changes, including adding a bathroom and relocating a basement staircase – ‘’really just a big hole in the living room floor,” the owner recalled.

When interior designer Jennifer Ferson arrived on the scene, the house was “a blank slate. We sat in folding metal chairs and used a window ledge as a table,” Ferson said. But as work progressed, the interior took on shape and dimension as Ferson transformed the owners’ vision into reality.

“I knew two things when we started: What I wanted for flooring and the kitchen cabinet color,” said the homeowner. Flooring is COREtec “Appalachian Pine” luxury vinyl, which is sturdy enough for wear-and-tear from young boys and dogs. DuraSurpreme cabinets are finished in Sherwin Williams “Farm to Table,” an organic and restful green. Countertops are Cambria “Beaumont,” a tan/gold design with cream and white veining. Hardware is champagne bronze – a gleaming fashion touch.

“I love the color, and it goes with the farmhouse look without being typical. And I love how it looks with the hardware,” the owner said.

“The kitchen is an absolute showcase,” agreed Ferson, owner of Ferson Kitchen & Bath Design in Cedar Falls. “DuraSupreme can do Sherwin Williams paint matches. They did the color and sent back a sample, which was the exact color she wanted. It’s a beautiful finish, and so fresh in the farmhouse style.”

Meticulous and detail-oriented, Ferson carefully apportioned space for a workspace, custom kitchen island and dining table. Both are built from hickory and stained with “Morel,” a warm hue with a hint of gray. A banquette and chairs provide seating at the table.

The custom hood above the range combines hickory with a “Morel” valance. “That detail is elegant, different and sets the kitchen apart,” Ferson said. The farmhouse sink and the slight imperfections of Settecento Axiea White 3x12-inch tiles for the backsplash are the finishing touches.

“Jen did everything. She kept the project moving forward She laid out the kitchen perfectly, figured out where everything needed to be, where I needed drawers and gave me the glass-fronted cabinets I wanted,” the owner said.

A new butler’s pantry provides additional storage in what was formerly an awkward laundry room. “There’s enough space to actually decorate. I didn’t expect that I would have this much extra space,” the owner enthused. There’s room for a coffee bar, storage baskets and shelves for those seldom-used items such as large slow cookers and holiday serving dishes. Pipefittings are used to anchor shelves to the wall. Countertops are Wilsonart “Montana Walnut.”

The kitchen is open to an extended living space that includes a hearth room. The fireplace mantel was handmade by the owner’s father, using old barn wood. The home’s entry was given a facelift with new paint, flooring, lighting and cabinetry. Upstairs, mosaic tiles and a cobalt blue Bertch vanity introduce a little farmhouse fun with the popular navy-and-white combo.