Breathless.

That’s how Lisa Gates felt the first time she stepped into Village Terrace, the new independent living apartment building on the Friendship Village campus in Waterloo.

“I was almost teary-eyed at how well it turned out, how beautiful the areas are,” said Gates, executive director at Friendship Village. “Village Terrace is a beautiful building, beautifully decorated and laid out for ease of movement. The apartments are comfortable and filled with amenities.”

Retirement living continues to evolve. Younger retirees want choices that suit their individual lifestyles. In the past several years, Friendship Village has transformed and revitalized itself into a modern, future-focused retirement community. A series of new buildings has replaced the original facility at 600 Park Lane, including Wellspring Living for assisted living.

Village Terrace opened in August 2021.

Upon entering the broad, welcoming lobby, eyes are immediately drawn to a seating area with four wing chairs and the great room beyond with its coffered ceiling and modern chandeliers.

A colorful abstract painting above the fireplace mantel provided the inspiration for a pair of occasional chairs upholstered in papaya orange with floral sides and back – a pop of color against neutral walls and sofas. Residents and guests can grab coffee and a pastry at Sidebar Coffee and settle in for a visit.

The four-story apartment building offers one-bedroom, 1 ½-bath apartments at 850 square feet or two-bedroom, two-bath apartments with 1,150 square feet of space. Each apartment has a lots of windows, a full kitchen and walk-in shower. Cabinetry is white throughout.

“Residents can decorate their homes as they wish. This is their home, their neighborhood. We offer options with lots of flexibility and variety and three color schemes – neutral, gray and beige, and white and black,” Gates said.

One-bedroom and two-bedroom models have been staged to show potential residents the possibilities.

Village Terrace amenities include an event center, large common areas, yoga room, fitness center, a game room with a pool table, craft room, a spa and massage therapist and more. The attractive, menu-driven Steele Kettle Kitchen is open to residents, as is the cozy, warm Coppertop Taproom featuring SingleSpeed beer and seating at the gleaming bar or a table. There is a wall of liquor lockers, a highly visual wine display and dual-sided fireplace.

“We have an active calendar of things to do for people who want to be involved and doing things. Our emphasis is on ‘my life’ and how you want to live your life, how engaged you want to be. However you want it, there is a great quality of life in the way Village Terrace has been designed,” said Sheila Brustkern, sales and marketing manager.

Every element was well-thought out, Brustkern added. “It is convenient, attractive and a desirable place to live.”